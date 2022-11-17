Read full article on original website
Brian Hebner On What IMPACT Wrestling Needs To Do To Be Just As Big As AEW
Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee Brian Hebner recently spoke with Lewis Carlan of PWMania on a number of topics such as what IMPACT Wrestling needs to do to be just as big as AEW and how AEW isn't bigger than the WWE as WWE has been around for a really long time and AEW is not really growing their audience.
Nick Aldis Talks About Wanting To Go To AEW, Tony Khan/Billy Corgan Relationship
Nick Aldis recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion spoke about the relationship between Tony Khan and Billy Corgan, as well as how he did want to go to AEW but didn't want to leave NWA until they could successfully operate without him.
Tony Khan Confirms Konosuke Takeshita Is "#AllElite," Reveals He Will Be On AEW Full Gear "Zero Hour" Pre-Show
Konosuke Takeshita is "#AllElite." Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Saturday and announced that following his tag-team victory alongside Jun Akiyama over Eddie Kingston and Ortiz in the main event of AEW Rampage on Friday night, Konosuke Takeshita officially signed a contract to join the talent roster in All Elite Wrestling.
Tony Khan Claims CM Punk Was Not Why Colt Cabana Was Moved From AEW To ROH, Explains Reason He Brought Him Back
Despite rumors to the contrary, Tony Khan did not move Colt Cabana from AEW to ROH per the request of CM Punk. The AEW and ROH President confirmed this during the AEW Full Gear 2022 post-show media scrum in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday night. While speaking at the post-show...
Jim Ross Reveals Which Wrestling Veteran He Thinks WWE Didn’t Book The Right Way
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks pro wrestling veteran The Big Show was one of the talents WWE didn't book the right way. Jim Ross said:. “You can’t...
AEW's 2023 Revolution PPV Event Set To Take Place In San Francisco
All Elite Wrestling held their final PPV Event of 2022 known as Full Gear this past Saturday from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and it was headlined by MJF defeating then-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley with an assist from William Regal to become the new AEW World Champion.
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Full Gear 2022 Live Gate Has Surpassed $1 Million: "4th Straight PPV Over $1 Million"
There is going to be a full house inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view this evening. Ahead of tonight's highly-anticipated special premium event, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media and revealed that the live gate for the show has surpassed the one-million dollar mark.
The Young Bucks Announces That Being The Elite Will Be Returning Later Today
All Elite Wrestling held their All Out PPV Event last September and immediately following the show, a post-AEW All Out media scrum would take place, where a massive brawl would ensue between Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and CM Punk. The brawl would then lead to Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Punk being stripped of their respective championships and The Elite being suspended for several weeks. The Elite would also have their hit Youtube series Being The Elite go on a temporary hiatus.
Jade Cargill Talks About Tony Khan As A Boss, Says He Treats AEW Stars With Same Respect As Jacksonville Jaguars Players
As noted, Jade Cargill recently appeared as a guest on The Breakfast Club radio show for an interview promoting tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. During the discussion, the TBS Women's Champion spoke about Tony Khan as a boss, how AEW gives wrestlers...
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indie scene for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
WWE to Hold Live Streamed Press Conference Following Survivor Series WarGames
-- WWE announced that a Survivor Series WarGames post-PLE press conference would take place immediately after the show ends. It will be streamed on multiple WWE social media accounts, including YouTube. A special Survivor Series: WarGames Press Conference will stream live on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok following the conclusion of...
Bryan Danielson Says He Would Love To Just Be On AEW Dark And Dark: Elevation
Top AEW Star Bryan Danielson recently appeared on "One Fall with Ron Funches" to talk about a variety of topics such as how winning a title in All Elite Wrestling is not something that he really wants to do and something that inspires him, but if that's what the promotion feels will be good for business, then that is what he will do. Danielson also talked about how what he really wants to do is work with the younger talents and give back as well as not wanting the spotlight and how he would love to be on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation.
Jim Ross Says Former WWE Star Was Unsteady And Unstable
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he was very impressed with former WWE Star Nathan Jones and how he physically turned heads, including that of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, but Jones wasn't ready to travel and he was unsteady and unstable.
AEW Full Gear Results (11/19/22) - Newark, NJ
We have had some technical difficulties with rajah.com's live coverage of AEW Full Gear. The following AEW Full Gear results are written by Ryan Howard of F4WOnline.com. They will be updated throughout the night. Zero Hour - AEW Full Gear. Excalibur welcomes us to the pre-show alongside Taz & Tony...
Erick Rowan Says Vince McMahon Once Told Him To Dress Like Daniel Bryan
Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) recently made an appearance on Rewind Recap Relive to talk about topics such as how former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and other WWE Execs once told him to dress like fellow former WWE Star Daniel Bryan. Erick Rowan said:
Saraya Praises Britt Baker After Full Gear: "She Really Carried Me Throughout This Whole Thing"
Saraya respects the D.M.D. Following her victory over Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Saraya spoke at the post-show media scrum about her work with the fellow women's wrestling star since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights where...
Brandi Rhodes Says That Returning to Wrestling is Not Currently in Her Plans
-- Cody Rhodes and wife Brandi returned to WWE earlier this year and while Cody was obviously ready to wrestle, many wondered if Brandi would be far behind in getting back into the ring. To add more speculation, Brandi was spotted wrestling in a training session at the WWE Performance Center, which some saw as preparation for her return. However, in speaking to Ten Count's Steve Fall, Rhodes commented that returning to the ring is not something that is in her immediate plans:
Jake Something Talks Making Opportunities For Himself In Pro Wrestling
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Jake Something spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics such as making opportunities for himself in pro wrestling by shooting some e-mails and driving his car 17 hours to Florida. Jake Something said:. “I just shot some...
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.232 million viewers, with a 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 1.41% from last week’s final viewership of 2.264 million viewers for the post-Crown Jewel episode.
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE previously announced that tonight's episode of WWE NXT will see Wendy Choo take on Cora Jade in a Women's Division Singles Match, current WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee put his WWE NXT North American Title on the line against Carmelo Hayes and SCRYPTS make an appearance. One...
