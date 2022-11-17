Read full article on original website
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Harrisburg’s Jackson House restaurant marks its 40th year with a surprise celebration
The Jackson House, located at 1004 N. Sixth St. in Harrisburg, has been a landmark to residents of central Pennsylvania for many years. Forty of them, in fact. That’s why family and friends of owner Dave Kegris decided to surprise him on Monday morning by sneaking in and decorating the restaurant to await his arrival.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
Surprise midnight display promised for Hershey New Year’s Eve celebration
Hershey New Year’s Eve announced plans for its 18th annual celebration to usher in 2023, and promised a surprise “immersive display” following the traditional raising of the Hershey’s Kiss at midnight. “While the details will remain a surprise until the event, we can promise an immersive...
Give Local York to return next spring
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials announced the return of Give Local York this spring. Give Local York is the biggest 24-hour give event in the county, helping hundreds of nonprofits. Registration for nonprofits participating next year is underway. The event will be held from 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4,...
Holiday Shopping in Gettysburg
Downtown Gettysburg is a beautiful place to spend the holidays. The walkable downtown is lined with shops, restaurants, museums and is decorated for the season. Destination Gettysburg has all the info you need to plan a perfect trip to the historic town. Learn what there is to see and do, and where to find unique gifts for everyone on your list.
Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
Midstate Markers: The Great Grangers’ Interstate Picnic Exhibition
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Williams Grove Road in Monroe Township, Cumberland County, is a state historical marker commemorating an event that had a 42-year run and was one of the biggest agricultural fairs in the country – the Great Grangers’ Interstate Picnic Exhibition. The term...
Good Ole Traditional Amish Cooking – Drool Over This Photo Essay
Amish Cooking is without a doubt one of my favorite ways to eat. Even though I’ve never lived in the country. Or been near a farm, but I must be a country girl at heart, cause the food in Lancaster has been one of my absolute favorites. Everywhere you...
Christmas season event returns to historic Lancaster County location
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Historic Rock Ford foundation announced on Nov. 18, 2022, that they will be bringing back their traditional ‘Yuletide’ tour event at the Historic Rock Ford house in Lancaster. It has been about three years since the Historic Rock Ford foundation has been...
Cumberland County business builds charcuterie boards that are ‘the life of the party’
Ali Grothe creates works of art through her new business Bella Graze Custom Charcuterie. Using cured meats, cheeses, fried fruits, vegetables and other items, Grothe crafts elaborate boards, boxes and tables for parties, ranging from birthdays and football tailgates to holiday gatherings. She recently launched the business as part of...
Uber to give $10 ride vouchers for Thanksgiving
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police Departments across Lancaster County are promoting the “Decide to Ride” initiative this Thanksgiving. “Decide to Ride” helps to prevent driving under the influence during a holiday. Anheuser-Busch, MADD, and Uber are partnering to give $10 Uber vouchers to riders in...
Harrisburg International Airport preparing for Thanksgiving travel
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, thousands of people across the commonwealth plan to travel by plane for Thanksgiving. “For us here in Harrisburg, we’ll have about 25,000 [or] 26,000 passengers in and out [of Harrisburg International Airport], which is about 7% more than last year,” Harrisburg International Airport Spokesman Scott Miller said.
Engineering firm goes from tenant to owner of central Pa. building
A York County architecture, engineering and design firm has purchased the building it calls home. Warehaus purchased its office space at 231 N. George St. in York on Oct. 27. The company was previously part of the Kinsley Enterprises family of companies. Two long-term employees, Troy Bankert and David Koratich took over ownership of the firm in April 2021.
West Chester Pizzerias Getting Great Reviews From Barstool's Portnoy
If you ask Barstool Sports CEO and noted foodie Dave Portnoy, the pizza in West Chester lives up to the hype. The sports media mogul stopped by three pizza joints in Chester County this week for his One Bite Pizza Review series and seemed pleased with all three pies he sampled.
rabbittransit not operating on Thanksgiving in Harrisburg, surrounding areas
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – rabbittransit will not operate any service on Thursday, November 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All administrative offices will be closed including Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Harrisburg City, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York. All service will resume at its regularly scheduled...
Midstate communities start celebrating the holidays
(WHTM) — The holidays has started in a couple of Midstate communities this Saturday. The 46th Annual Lebanon County Holiday Parade was held on Saturday. It featured festive floats, giant balloons, and even an appearance by Santa Claus himself. abc27’s Alicia Richards and Valerie Pritchett both were emcees for...
Christmas Magic – A Festival of Lights at Rocky Ridge County Park
We are proud to partner with York County Parks to present the 39th edition of Christmas Magic!. Stroll through our festive half-mile, ADA accessible, woodland trail filled with numerous sparkling Christmas lights and holiday scenes. The event runs November 25 – December 30 at Rocky Ridge County Park, an only closed on December 24, 25, and 31. For weather cancellations, check the website.
Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
Hometown Hero: Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Nov. 21’s, hometown heroes helped raise scholarship money throughout 2022. The Chambersburg School District Foundation was recently given a check for $1,400 from the local Chamber of Commerce. Over the summer, the chamber held its 18th annual “Tim and Susan Cook Memorial Run.”...
New winery opens up in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
