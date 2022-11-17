Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
itrwrestling.com
Steve Austin Breaks Silence Following WWE Return Rumours
As speculation continues to swirl around Stone Cold Steve Austin and a potential comeback, the WWE Hall of Famer himself has now moved to comment on the rumours. On November 14th it was reported that not only were WWE interested in Austin having another match, they had offered him a deal to come back. Austin was last in action at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Kevin Owens. The match was his first in 19-years, ending an injury-enforced retirement. At the time it was noted that the Texas Rattlesnake was incredibly pleased with how the match went.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History
Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
stillrealtous.com
Jon Moxley On The Shield Not Being Welcome On The WWE Main Roster
This month WWE is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of The Shield’s debut on the main roster. The Shield made an immediate impact as soon as they debuted and all three members have since gone on to become top stars in the wrestling industry. Jon Moxley is the only...
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
itrwrestling.com
A Number Of Figures “Very Concerned” About Adam Cole
Adam Cole hasn’t wrestled since competing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26th. On that occasion the star clashed with Hangman Adam Page, Jay White and Kazuchika Okada in a bid to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. During the bout Coe suffered a concussion, just weeks...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on Steve Austin Possibly Wrestling for WWE Again, CM Punk – WWE Talk
As noted, it was revealed earlier this week that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin could be returning to the ring for another match as WWE officials want him to do more with the company. It was noted that the previous regime led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon wanted Austin to come back for another match, but WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took it a step further and actually made an offer to The Texas Rattlesnake for a match. This was revealed after Austin posted a new workout video showing how he’s in great shape, which you can see below.
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
ringsidenews.com
Wheeler Yuta Calls William Regal A Snake After Shocking Betrayal At AEW Full Gear
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world can never be understated. Lord Regal is considered a genius in the business, but he isn’t someone one can always trust. That was on full display at AEW Full Gear and now Wheeler Yuta reacted to Regal’s betrayal at the event.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Shoots Down Retirement Rumors
WWE has a number of veterans on the current roster one of which happens to be MVP. Nowadays MVP is busy working as a manager for Omos, but that doesn’t mean he’s done in the ring. MVP recently got the wrestling world talking when he responded to a...
itrwrestling.com
How Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins During A Training Session Led To Birth Of The Shield
From the moment that they arrived on WWE television at Survivor Series 2012, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley have dominated the world of professional wrestling. Whether as a group or as individuals, their impact on WWE and the business as a whole cannot be understated. However, before their...
ringsidenews.com
Bret Hart Claims Punching Vince McMahon Was The Greatest Thing He Ever Did
Bret Hart is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most technically sound pro wrestlers to have ever competed in the ring. However, he is not without his fair share of controversies, largely due to his whiny nature after The Montreal Screwjob. In fact, he made a very interesting claim about punching Vince McMahon following the incident.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ronda Rousey Talks Character Work With Vince McMahon; Comparisons to Brock Lesnar
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey discussed the inner workings of her on-screen WWE persona after she made her debut with the company as an in-ring performer. Following a electric and memorable debut at WrestleMania 34, Rousey stormed onto WWE programming, but former CEO Vince McMahon saw her character as more “vulnerable than dominant.”
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Never Saw The Big Deal With This WWE Hall Of Famer
WWE Hall of Famer — and current Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE – "Road Dogg" Brian James has revealed which fellow legendary Superstar he doesn't rate as highly as others do. "I never saw what the big deal was with Bret Hart as a performer,"...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Splits Up Tag Team At Full Gear
Tony Khan has split up a team on tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear (November 19) after a wild match. There was an exciting tag team affair to determine who would be leaving AEW Full Gear as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Within the match however, a team...
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – November 17, 2022
Match starts off with Kiana James gets a headlock but Asuka counters easily. She hooks a side headlock and clowns James a bit before getting some dancing in. She hits a clothesline, but misses the hip attack. James works Asuka over in the corner and backflips out and runs back...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Claims Upcoming Documentary Is “The Greatest Thing I’ve Ever Produced On TV”
Ric Flair began his wrestling career back in 1972, and didn’t hang up his boots until July 2022. Over the course of this remarkable five-decade long run the Nature Boy established himself as one of the very best that the industry has ever seen. Aside from his exploits in...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/18/22)
The Road to Survivor Series continues tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX broadcasts live from Hartford, Connecticut’s XL Center. The World Cup Tournament continues tonight on SmackDown with the final two first-round matches – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet and Butch vs. Sami Zayn. There will also be follow-ups...
