Paris, MO

KCTV 5

Local beverage distributor, Jim Beam providing 2,000 free rides home in Missouri on Thanksgiving Eve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jim Beam and Breakthru Beverage Missouri, a local beverage distributor, are partnering to provide 2,000 free rides home on Wednesday. The rides are being provided through Lyft from 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through 2:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. Free rides can be accessed by using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS2022. It applies to rides up to $30.
MISSOURI STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal firefighters need approximately 15 minutes to extinguish early Saturday morning fire

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched at 12:32 a.m. Saturday by 911 for a report of a structure fire at 1219 Center. Initially, all three stations responded with eight personnel. Upon arrival, fire units saw fire and smoke showing from the second floor of the structure. All occupants were out of the structure upon arrival of fire crews.
HANNIBAL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man arrested, faces several charges

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested Thursday afternoon in relation to an outstanding warrant, according to a Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesman. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy had received information that Justin Martin, 24, was in a vehicle near the 4000 block of Interstate 70 Drive SE. Martin had a warrant for first-degree The post Columbia man arrested, faces several charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 17, 2022

Stephen Bowman,43, Quincy, for Disobeying Traffic Control Device at 36th and South Glendale on 11/17/22. PTC 145. Edward J. Radel (31) 1301 Locust, Quincy for expired registration. PTC 112. Troy N. Brewer (32) 2430 Crescent Ln, Quincy for operating uninsured vehicle. NTA 186. Melissa Raymond 1437 N. 7th, Quincy for...
QUINCY, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance

COLUMBIA, Mo. The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance Saturday evening. CPD responded to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue at 7:45 p.m. Officers report that while the individual was armed, he did not make any threats. CPD said the situation was resolved without any incident and the The post CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Victims identified in Highway 63 double fatality near Sturgeon

State troopers say two mid-Missourians are dead following a horrific double-fatality crash Monday afternoon on Highway 63, in northern Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was traveling slowly in the right lane of northbound 63 near Sturgeon, when a tractor trailer driven by a Fayette man failed to sufficiently slow. Troopers say 60-year-old Carl McDonald’s semi struck the rear of Stidham’s vehicle.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri

It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
PERRY, MO
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
WSAW

3 charged in Adams County drug investigation

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people were charged in Adams County Circuit Court in connection to a drug investigation. Authorities said a search warrant was executed at a home on Elm Drive in the town of Quincy on Tuesday. Numerous drugs were seized as a result. Sean Abbott, 52, Gary...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI

