KCTV 5
Local beverage distributor, Jim Beam providing 2,000 free rides home in Missouri on Thanksgiving Eve
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jim Beam and Breakthru Beverage Missouri, a local beverage distributor, are partnering to provide 2,000 free rides home on Wednesday. The rides are being provided through Lyft from 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through 2:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. Free rides can be accessed by using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS2022. It applies to rides up to $30.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal firefighters need approximately 15 minutes to extinguish early Saturday morning fire
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched at 12:32 a.m. Saturday by 911 for a report of a structure fire at 1219 Center. Initially, all three stations responded with eight personnel. Upon arrival, fire units saw fire and smoke showing from the second floor of the structure. All occupants were out of the structure upon arrival of fire crews.
2 Missouri men dead after semi rear-ends truck
BOONE COUNTY —Two Missouri man died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth semi driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, Fayette, was northbound on U.S. 63 just north of Route NN. The semi rear ended a 1980...
Columbia man arrested, faces several charges
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested Thursday afternoon in relation to an outstanding warrant, according to a Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesman. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy had received information that Justin Martin, 24, was in a vehicle near the 4000 block of Interstate 70 Drive SE. Martin had a warrant for first-degree The post Columbia man arrested, faces several charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 17, 2022
Stephen Bowman,43, Quincy, for Disobeying Traffic Control Device at 36th and South Glendale on 11/17/22. PTC 145. Edward J. Radel (31) 1301 Locust, Quincy for expired registration. PTC 112. Troy N. Brewer (32) 2430 Crescent Ln, Quincy for operating uninsured vehicle. NTA 186. Melissa Raymond 1437 N. 7th, Quincy for...
CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance
COLUMBIA, Mo. The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance Saturday evening. CPD responded to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue at 7:45 p.m. Officers report that while the individual was armed, he did not make any threats. CPD said the situation was resolved without any incident and the The post CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Victims identified in Highway 63 double fatality near Sturgeon
State troopers say two mid-Missourians are dead following a horrific double-fatality crash Monday afternoon on Highway 63, in northern Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was traveling slowly in the right lane of northbound 63 near Sturgeon, when a tractor trailer driven by a Fayette man failed to sufficiently slow. Troopers say 60-year-old Carl McDonald’s semi struck the rear of Stidham’s vehicle.
13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase
A 13-year-old driver led Callaway County deputies on a chase Tuesday night before being captured and detained in Fulton, the sheriff's office said. The post 13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri
It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri convenience store employee accused of stealing lottery tickets
SHELBINA, Mo. — A convicted felon from northeast Missouri is charged with two new crimes. Nicholas Glen Drebenstedt, 30, of Shelbina, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in lottery tickets from his employer, the 7th Heaven convenience store in Shelbina. Drebenstedt is charged with two felony counts of...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
WSAW
3 charged in Adams County drug investigation
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people were charged in Adams County Circuit Court in connection to a drug investigation. Authorities said a search warrant was executed at a home on Elm Drive in the town of Quincy on Tuesday. Numerous drugs were seized as a result. Sean Abbott, 52, Gary...
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
Four arrested, one wanted after stolen vehicle, meth busts in rural Missouri
Four people are behind bars and another person is wanted in a rural Missouri investigation linked to a stolen vehicle and meth possession.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
