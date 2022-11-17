Read full article on original website
Where to Find $1.99 Gas Prices During Thanksgiving Week
If you plan to refuel before heading out this Thanksgiving, you're probably wondering where you can find the cheapest gas prices. As previously reported, experts predicted that holiday travel would likely cost more this year than years past, but if you live near a Sheetz or happen to be traveling to (or through) Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina, you may be the exception to the rule.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Which cities will be the busiest this Thanksgiving?
This Thanksgiving is predicted to be a busy one. Here’s how you can prepare to travel.
teslarati.com
Tesla issues OTA update recall for tail light issue
Tesla has issued an over-the-air update to fix a safety recall issue regarding tail light activation. According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla has recalled 321,000 vehicles in the United States. The issue, whereby tail lights intermittently fail to illuminate, affects some 2023 Tesla Model 3s and most Model Ys sold between 2020 and 2023. No deaths or injuries were reported along with the recall.
teslarati.com
Domino’s launches 800 Chevrolet Bolt EV fleet for pizza delivery
Domino’s Pizza is rolling out a fleet of 800 Chevrolet Bolt EVs for sustainable pizza deliveries. More than 100 custom-branded Domino’s Chevy Bolt EVs will begin delivering pizzas this month throughout the United States, the company said. Meanwhile, 700 more units are being prepared and will be added to the fleet in the coming months. It will be the U.S.’s largest electric pizza delivery fleet.
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgage
A Seattle couple is living the retirement of their dreams on a cruise ship after selling their house because it’s cheaper than paying the mortgage. Angelyn and Richard Burk have been living on a cruise ship since May last year after realizing that it was cheaper than living on land.
Restaurant Closes Less Than 1 Month After Opening
A restaurant has closed in less than one month.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Nobody has ever said opening a restaurant would be easy. In fact, while restaurants are some of the most prevalent small businesses around, they are also the fastest to fold. According to Menu Cover, 44 percent of restaurants fail within the first year, while another 33 percent fail in year two, and 23 percent of restaurants fail in year three. When it is all said and done, the average restaurant’s lifespan is somewhere between 8 and 10 years (which means there are some restaurants built to last that are dragging the average higher to make up for the other failed businesses). Those trends are true just about everywhere in the United States, including metro Phoenix. However, one particular restaurant didn’t just fail in its first year. It failed in its first month.
Grocery prices are soaring. But this food favorite is getting cheaper
There's at least one item in the grocery store that is getting less expensive: avocados.
Thrillist
Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31
You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect
It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?
Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
The best Costco store in the country is located in this state
Costco is truly a one-stop shop, with items ranging from bulk budget buys and seasonal baked goods to electronics and household essentials. The warehouse chain currently operates in 46 different states, with the exception of Maine, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Wyoming, all of which are devoid of a single location.
This Town in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following town to your list.
The New USPS Mail Truck Looks Positively Goofy on the Street
Dalton Priebe"Memorable" is one way to describe the looks of Oshkosh's new NGDV.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day
Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
Fact-Check: Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2023
Once again, online rumors abound questioning the long-term financial health and longevity of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, Google.com, Nasdaq.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
