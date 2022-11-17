Read full article on original website
Sting
4d ago
Cause she a basketball 🏀 player doesn't mean she get what's she wants ' she broke the law in another foreign country and now has to do her time just like everyone else who breaks the law' Bottom line 👍
Renee Tibbetts Plotz
4d ago
why is there new updates every day about her moving to a penal colony..we got it the first time..enough !!
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
WATCH: Brittney Griner's wife says imprisonment is 'political' after appeal denial
On Tuesday's episode of The View, Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, discussed how she's coping with her partner's imprisonment in Russia.
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7. Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
Brittney Griner Getting Sent to the Harshest Type of Russian Prison for Women
"It's not an easy life in a settlement colony, but it's a lot harsher in a general regime colony" Natalia Filimonovna, from the NGO Russia Behind Bars, tells PEOPLE Brittney Griner is getting sent to the harshest category of penal colonies for women, a so-called general regime prison, her lawyers tell PEOPLE. Many women in Russia are sent to one of the 106 mixed gender low-security settlement penal colonies, but Griner's conviction for drugs means she will be serving her nine-year sentence in one of the 35 high security...
Brittney Griner’s sentence based on race & queerness, says professor
“There is no q.uestion that if she weren’t a woman who challenged the sexual norms." The post Brittney Griner’s sentence based on race & queerness, says professor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
In Russia's 'land of prison' where Brittney Griner is held
The news that American basketball player Brittney Griner had arrived in the IK-2 penal colony in Mordovia, also known as the Russian "land of prisons", left locals rather unmoved. - Black, lesbian and American - But Brittney Griner is a special case: there is talk of a possible prisoner swap between the US and Russia, which could see her return home.
Russia's penal colonies are often grim, cramped facilities. Here's what could await Brittney Griner
US women's basketball star Brittney Griner is being transferred to a Russian penal colony, where conditions are often tough and have drawn concern from international watchdogs.
Joe Biden makes major Brittney Griner statement
After denying Brittney Griner’s appeal for freedom on Oct. 25th, Russia transferred the imprisoned WNBA star to a penal colony to serve a nine-year sentence for trafficking hashish oil while boarding a domestic flight with her Russian Premier League team in January. The sports world was aghast at the...
Mexico’s bid to break their unique habit of exiting the World Cup in the last 16 resumes in Qatar, and they get under way with a Group C game against Poland.For seven straight world championships, Mexico have escaped the group stage but fallen at the next hurdle, which will give them hope of progressing from a pool that also contains Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia – though it will also plant a seed of doubt about their ability to go further.Argentina are naturally favourites to qualify first here, with most fans and pundits predicting that Mexico and Poland will...
U.S. State Department Makes Concerning Announcement About Brittney Griner’s Transfer to Russian Penal Colony
Following the news that Brittney Griner has been transferred to a Russian penal colony, the… The post U.S. State Department Makes Concerning Announcement About Brittney Griner’s Transfer to Russian Penal Colony appeared first on Outsider.
Brittney Griner on the Move to Russian Penal Colony But No One Knows Where
Brittney Griner is “in the process” of being transferred to a Russian penal colony but her Russian legal team has warned they don’t know her current location or where she is going. The process began Nov. 4, her attorneys said Wednesday in Moscow, with her team and U.S. officials kept in the dark until Tuesday. She was moved a day after a visited by U.S. Embassy officials, stunning her team who thought they had weeks or months after her appeal was denied Oct. 25. The move spells trouble for Griner, with penal colonies notorious for their harsh conditions compared to the Moscow jail she’s been in since February. “Notification is given via official mail and normally takes up to two weeks to be received,” her legal team said, according to ESPN. A statement from Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said, “Our primary concern continues to be BG’s health and well-being.”Read it at ESPN
US Dismisses Russia’s Latest Claim in Brittney Griner Talks, Social Media Sounds Off
Russia released a potentially encouraging statement Friday about negotiations to facilitate the return of WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the U.S. Sergei Ryabkov, the Russian deputy foreign minister, said there was “activity” in talks to organize a prisoner swap between Griner and Viktor Bout. Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death,” is a convicted Russian arms dealer currently serving 25 years in U.S. prison. Russia handed Griner a nine-year prison sentence on drug smuggling charges.
