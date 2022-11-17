Brittney Griner is “in the process” of being transferred to a Russian penal colony but her Russian legal team has warned they don’t know her current location or where she is going. The process began Nov. 4, her attorneys said Wednesday in Moscow, with her team and U.S. officials kept in the dark until Tuesday. She was moved a day after a visited by U.S. Embassy officials, stunning her team who thought they had weeks or months after her appeal was denied Oct. 25. The move spells trouble for Griner, with penal colonies notorious for their harsh conditions compared to the Moscow jail she’s been in since February. “Notification is given via official mail and normally takes up to two weeks to be received,” her legal team said, according to ESPN. A statement from Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said, “Our primary concern continues to be BG’s health and well-being.”Read it at ESPN

13 DAYS AGO