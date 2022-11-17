Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. It isn't cheap, especially...
Road & Track
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
With a Top Speed of 256 MPH, the Rimac Nevera Is Officially the World’s Fastest Production EV
The Rimac Nevera just earned itself another spot in the record books. The Croatian marque’s first model, which is was already the world’s fastest-accelerating car, is now officially the fastest production EV as well. The battery-powered hypercar earned its latest distinction after hitting a top speed of 256 mph on a recent run in Germany. The Nevera set the new standard for EVs at the Automotive Testing Papenburg, a test track specifically chosen for the attempt because of its 2.9-mile-long straightaways. The record was set in a completely unmodified version of the Nevera piloted by Rimac’s chief test and development driver, Miro...
teslarati.com
Blink Charging unveils range of new EV chargers at LA Auto Show
Blink Charging has unveiled three new EV chargers for home, apartment/fleet, and fast-charging use cases. As demand for electric vehicles has skyrocketed over the past few months, so has the need for EV chargers. The demand has been so great that even Tesla has begun to sell home chargers using the CCS charging connector, a connector that wouldn’t even fit their own vehicles. Blink Charging has also moved to meet demand with three new EV chargers for home, apartment/fleet, and DC fast charging.
Audi’s All-Electric E-Tron SUV Just Got a Makeover—and a New Name
Audi’s first EV, the E-Tron, is undergoing some changes to bring it more in line with the rest of the automaker’s battery-powered models. The German marque has just announced that starting with the 2024 model year, its mid-size crossover SUV will be known as the Q8 E-Tron. That’s not the only thing that’s changing though. The vehicle, which is also available as a Sportback, is getting a new face and better battery capacity. When the newly rechristened Q8 E-Tron debuted in 2019, it was Audi’s only EV. In the years since, it’s been joined by two others, the Q4 E-Tron and E-Tron...
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 dishes out instant karma to driver mocking “brake failure” in China
It is said that karma can be a pretty vengeful thing. But if a recent Tesla crash in China is any indication, karma can be pretty darn ironic and funny too. This was highlighted in China when a Model 3 was hit by an MG6 driver who was mocking the electric vehicle maker for its alleged and debunked “brake failure” issues.
Top Speed
2024 Porsche Macan EV: 603 Reasons To Avoid The Tesla Model Y
It's little to no secret at this point that the next-generation 2024 Porsche Macan compact luxury SUV will be fully electric. As a matter of fact, our spy photographers have already captured prototypes of the Macan EV undergoing testing in Europe. Porsche has remained tightlipped about the details of its future performance crossover EV that aims to rival the Tesla Model Y - until now.
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Nissan Maxima
2023 Nissan Maxima combines bold style, sporty driving dynamics and helpful technology. • Standard Nissan Safety Shield® 3601 enhances peace of mind. • Standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ keeps drivers connected. • Rated an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (2022 model) The...
Volkswagen's all electric office chair can cruise at 12.4 mph
Volkswagen (VW) built a high-tech office chair that can cruise up to 12.4mph (20 kph). The all-electric chair aims to make the day of office workers more amusing. It comes complete with an electric motor, headlights, a horn, an entertainment system, and even a trailer hitch. While all of this makes it look like an office chair from the future, it has been designed to show off the brilliant features of Volkswagen commercial vehicles.
Top Speed
Teaser Previews The First Scout EV Off-Roaders Powered By Volkswagen
Six months ago, Volkswagen announced its decision to offer both an electric pick-up truck and a rugged off-roader under the Scout name. At the time, Herbert Diess, then head of Volkswagen, explained that the electrification of the automotive industry offered a historic opportunity for the Volkswagen Group to enter the highly attractive electric pick-up and SUV segment. Volkswagen had not been able to get a foot in the market until recently and therefore did not even offer its Amarok pick-up in North America. A first teaser image now tells us that its new effort to capitalize on the segment with Scout Motors is on the way.
Stubby Ford F-250 Is a Sketchy Idea No Matter How You Slice It
YouTube/Hunter GoodrichIt's like Ford built a Suzuki Samurai with a distinctly American flair.
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
Jalopnik
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Gets Automatic All-Wheel Drive and More Diesel Torque
It was supposed to be an off-road adventure. But in a van. A dynamic test of the new all-wheel-drive diesel-powered 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Just a tall vehicle crawling up a dirt road and maybe, just maybe, we’d get that one-tire-in-the-air photo for this article. Rain, destroyer of baseball games...
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
Autoblog
Corvette Museum puts Corvette ZR1 Easter egg on a pallet
In numerous conversations over the years with teams that develop the Chevrolet Corvette, it's obvious how much work they put into having fun with America's sports car and the car's fans. The crew seems to be having special fun with the C8, a model that started its life by going where no Corvette had gone before and only continues to do so. The teasing continued over the summer, perhaps unintentionally, but few realized it until recently. When Corvette Blogger toured the restoration workshop during the 28th Anniversary Celebration at the National Corvette Museum in September, the outlet did a video walkaround of an LT6 engine used in the Z06 sitting on a wood pallet specially constructed to hold the 5.5-liter V8. At the front of the engine, a square black piece of tape covered a portion of the pallet. No one paid attention to it.
teslarati.com
Audi provides behind the scenes look at its S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron
Audi provided a behind-the-scenes look at its S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron designed for Ken Block’s first Electrikhana video on Friday. In August, the Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron made its U.S. debut during Monterey Car Week. The all-electric vehicle is being featured in Ken Block’s first Electrikhana film, and on Friday, the automaker shared more details about the vehicle. The S1 Hoonitron, an electric drift car, was custom designed and built by Audi specifically for Block’s film.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
teslarati.com
South Korea EV registration jumps in 2022
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport in South Korea has announced that EV registrations in the country have jumped by 72.7% year over year. Data released by the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport and reported by Business Korea indicates that registrations of multiple types of “green cars” have jumped in 2022. Most notably, electric vehicle registrations jumped by 72.7% YoY, while hydrogen vehicle registrations increased by 54.3%, and hybrid vehicle registrations increased by 29.6%.
torquenews.com
Tesla Powerwall Has A Direct Competitor: Amptricity Presented Residential Battery With Solid Electrolyte
Amptricity just confirmed today that it will start sales of its first home battery model, equipped with solid electrolyte cells; an alternative that stands out for its safety features, but also for a guarantee that basically lasts 25 years. Will it be able to compete with the Tesla Powerwall?. Among...
Comments / 0