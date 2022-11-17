Read full article on original website
Engadget
Samsung's 2022 Frame TVs are cheaper than ever for Black Friday
Samsung's 2022 Frame TVs are cheaper than ever for Black Friday
Engadget
The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer is on sale for only $100 before Black Friday
The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer is on sale for only $100 before Black Friday
Engadget
Sonos' Black Friday sale takes 20 percent off its soundbars and smart speakers
Sonos' Black Friday sale takes 20 percent off its soundbars and smart speakers
Engadget
The best Black Friday 2022 TV deals we could find
The best Black Friday 2022 TV deals we could find
Engadget
Crucial's 1TB MX500 drive drops to a new low of $68 for Black Friday
Crucial's 1TB MX500 drive drops to a new low of $68 for Black Friday
Engadget
The best gifts for gamers in 2022
The best gifts for gamers in 2022
Engadget
The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is cheaper than ever ahead of Black Friday
The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is cheaper than ever ahead of Black Friday
Engadget
Microsoft's Black Friday deals cut more than $500 off Surface device bundles
Microsoft's Black Friday deals cut more than $500 off Surface device bundles
Engadget
Apple's AirTag 4-pack drops to a new record low ahead of Black Friday
Apple's AirTag 4-pack drops to a new record low ahead of Black Friday
Engadget
August's WiFi smart lock is $55 off ahead of Black Friday
August's WiFi smart lock is $55 off ahead of Black Friday
The device can be all yours for $174.
Engadget
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro drop to $200 for Black Friday
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro drop to $200 for Black Friday
Engadget
The Apple Watch Ultra is $60 off in early Black Friday sale
The Apple Watch Ultra is $60 off in early Black Friday sale
Engadget
iRobot's Roomba j7 robot vacuum is cheaper than ever ahead of Black Friday
iRobot's Roomba j7 robot vacuum is cheaper than ever ahead of Black Friday
Engadget
Hitting the Books: How Dave Chappelle and curious cats made Roomba a household name
Hitting the Books: How Dave Chappelle and curious cats made Roomba a household name
Autonomous vacuum maker iRobot is a lot like Tesla, not necessarily by reinventing an existing concept — vacuums, robots and electric cars all existed before these two companies came on the scene — but by imbuing their products with that intangible quirk that makes people sit up and take notice. Just as Tesla ignited the public's imagination as to what an electric car could be and do, iRobot has expanded our perception of how domestic robots can fit into our homes and lives.
iPhone users Can Now Get Live Data Even In Airplane Mode — Thanks To Flighty's Thanksgiving Update
iPhone users Can Now Get Live Data Even In Airplane Mode — Thanks To Flighty's Thanksgiving Update
There's some exciting news for Apple Inc.'s AAPL smartphone users. Flighty, a flight-tracking app, can now download real-time data using free in-flight Wi-Fi even when users' iPhones are in Airplane Mode. What Happened: On Tuesday, Ryan Jones, CEO of Flighty, took to Twitter and explained how the app is redefining...
Engadget
Wickr’s consumer messaging app will shut down next year
Wickr's consumer messaging app will shut down next year
Wickr Me will stop accepting new users at the end of 2022. Secure messaging platform Wickr is shutting down its consumer-facing app. In a spotted by , the announced it would stop accepting new Wickr Me registrations by the end of the year before ultimately discounting the service altogether on December 31st, 2023. The shutdown won't affect the AWS and Enterprise versions of Wickr.
Engadget
Epic lawsuit claims Google paid Activision Blizzard $360 million to prevent Play Store rival
Epic lawsuit claims Google paid Activision Blizzard $360 million to prevent Play Store rival
Google paid Activision Blizzard approximately $360 million to prevent the troubled publisher from allegedly competing directly against the Play Store. The deal was one among at least 24 agreements the search giant signed as part of its Project Hug initiative, according to court documents seen by Reuters. The financial details...
