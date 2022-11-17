Read full article on original website
Despite A Loss On Saturday, Utah Still Has A Path To The Pac-12 Championship
SALT LAKE CITY- If you’ve paid much attention to the Pac-12 you are probably well aware of how wacky the finishes are to determine who goes to the conference championship every year. 2022 is proving to be no exception. Utah was thought to be the top dog in the Pac-12 heading into the year, but it’s proven more difficult than initially believed by most. The Utes had a prime opportunity to lock up a spot last week against Oregon but fell short 20-17. USC has one spot open, but the other spot is still up for grabs and could be Utah’s if things play out right.
Utah Drops In AP Poll After Disappointing Loss To Oregon
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah drops in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after laying an egg against Oregon Saturday night. The Utes were in a prime position at No. 10 last week to really make some noise with a win but couldn’t get the job done in Eugene. The voters ultimately dropped Utah four spots to No. 14 for coming up short against the Ducks.
Utah Women’s Basketball Roll ‘Bama, Move Up In The Latest Polls
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah women’s basketball inked their fifth win of the season rolling Alabama, 93-86, and moving up in the latest AP Top 25 Polls. Before taking on the Crimson Tide, the Utes earned a No. 17 ranking before going on to prove once again they belong there.
Jaylen Dixon Ties Game With Oregon With Jet Sweep TD
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes wide receiver/speedster Jaylen Dixon tied the game against the Oregon Ducks with a rushing touchdown in the third quarter. With Utah in the red zone, Andy Ludwig dialed up a jet sweep that sent Jaylen Dixon into the end zone from 18-yards out to tie the game at 17 with 2:39 remaining in the third quarter.
Utah’s Final Regular Season Game Time, Network Against Colorado Announced
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will be playing their final regular season game against Colorado next Saturday in Folsom Field. Kickoff time will be 2:00 pm MT on Pac-12 Networks. Utah will be coming off a heart-breaking close loss where everything went wrong from them against the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes also had a rough outing last week but on the opposite side of the spectrum, suffering a whooping to Washington.
Instant Takeaways: No. 10 Utah Lays A Duck Egg Against No. 12 Oregon, 20-17
EUGENE, OR- No. 10 Utah had everything going for it but laid a duck egg against No. 12 Oregon when it mattered most, 20-17. That’s not to say it’s unacceptable the Utes lost this game. They were playing a ranked opponent who had proven to be pretty good all season long and frankly, someone has to lose. That’s just how games work.
BYU Basketball Heads To Bahamas For Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament
PROVO, Utah – The most formidable challenge for BYU basketball to date awaits as they prepare to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. The Battle 4 Atlantis, which takes place in the Bahamas, has emerged over the past decade as one of the top multi-team events in college basketball.
College GameDay Feels Confident About Utah Heading Into Game Against Oregon
EUGENE, OR- It feels like a tide has shifted in favor of the Utes in recent days concerning their impending matchup with Oregon later tonight at Autzen Stadium. ESPN’s College GameDay seems to agree as they all picked No. 10 Utah to win over No. 12 Oregon who had been in the College Football Playoff discussion before suffering a loss against Washington last week.
Unknown Intrigue Surrounds No. 10 Utah’s Impending Battle With No. 12 Oregon
EUGENE, OR- It’s the biggest weekend of the year for the Pac-12 with No. 7 USC travels up the road to take on No. 16 UCLA and No. 10 Utah is in Eugene to take on No. 12 Oregon. While the battle of the SoCals is important, it’s Utah’s impending matchup with Oregon that holds a lot of unknowns and intrigue.
Karene Reid Recovers Fumble, Returns For TD Against Oregon
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes’ offense was struggling to find the end zone through the first half of their big Pac-12 showdown against Oregon on Saturday. With Oregon holding a 17-3 lead, the Ducks attempted a trick play with backup Ty Thompson in at quarterback. When Thompson went to hand the ball off, the exchange wasn’t clean and Karene Reid scooped up the ball and ran in the 11-yard touchdown.
No. 10 Utah vs. No. 12 Oregon: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Autzen Stadium
EUGENE, Ore. – The 10th-ranked Utah Utes are in Eugene to battle the 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in a premiere Pac-12 showdown. It is considered the biggest day of the Pac-12 football season with Utah and Oregon battling in Eugene, and USC facing UCLA in Pasadena. A...
Utah Women’s Hockey Struggles In Loss To Michigan In Beehive Showcase
The previous matchup between these two teams saw the Michigan Women’s team triumph 2-1 in overtime over Utah. Michigan came into tonight’s game boasting an impressive 6-2-1 record and is ranked the sixth-best team in the country, while the Utes were barely above water with a record of 8-7.
Turnovers Hurt No. 10 Utah In Disappointing Loss To No. 12 Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – The 10th-ranked Utah Utes turned the ball over three times and turned the ball over on downs multiple times in their 20-17 loss to No. 12 Oregon. Both Utah and Oregon had over 300 yards of total offense but only 37 combined points were scored. Each team turned the ball over three times but Utah’s miscues hurt down the stretch.
Smack Talk From Utah Tech WR Was Motivation In BYU Football Locker Room
PROVO, Utah – During the second half of the BYU football game against Utah Tech, there were some chippy penalties. To the point where some of the penalties from BYU players were trying to send a personal message. What caused that? Smack talk from Utah Tech leading up to...
Tom Holmoe Knows Most Of BYU Football’s First Big 12 Schedule
PROVO, Utah – BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe knows which opponents are on the first Big 12 schedule for BYU football. The 2023 Big 12 schedule is expected to be released in late November or early December. So it’s coming up. Holmoe spoke on BYU’s in-house TV network, BYUtv, in the pregame of the Utah Tech football game about that first Big 12 schedule. He even spilled a potential date for when the Big 12 schedule could be coming out.
BYU Vs. Utah Tech: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
PROVO, Utah – BYU/Utah Tech, it’s a game you never thought you’d see in your wildest dreams. But in many ways, it’s the perfect end to home games at LaVell Edwards Stadium in BYU’s Independence era. Home games in November for BYU since 2011 have...
Takeaways From BYU’s Win Over Nicholls State
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball defeated Nicholls State in front of an enthusiastic 13,745 fans at the Marriott Center. The final score was BYU 87, Nicholls State 73. BYU improves to 3-1 on the season, while Nicholls drops to 0-3. Here are some takeaways from BYU’s win that saw...
BYU Uses Second Half Run To Put Away Scrappy Nicholls State
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball didn’t need late-game heroics to put away Nicholls State on Saturday night. The Cougars did find themselves down at the half, but a big second-half run pulled away from the Colonels. Here’s a breakdown of how the game played out. BYU trailed...
Utah Tech Football Team Pops Off Huge Passing Touchdown Against BYU
PROVO, Utah – The Utah Tech football team took the lead in the second quarter against the BYU Cougars thanks to an 80-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Deven Osborne. Utah Tech responded nicely with an explosive scoring play. On third-and-10, the BYU defense brought the heat with a...
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Win Over Utah Tech
PROVO, Utah – BYU football defeated Utah Tech, 52-26 on Senior Day. Here are some instant takeaways from the victory that now improves BYU’s record to 6-5 on the season. BYU quarterback Jaren Hall came into this season looking to improve his deep pass accuracy. Hall, who is fully healthy after dealing with a shoulder injury in October, put together a career-high passing performance through the air. Thanks in large part to his deep passes.
