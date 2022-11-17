ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

uafsunstar.com

A Tribute to Fox Spring

It is not uncommon for students in Fairbanks to choose to live in a dry cabin for an affordable, memorable experience. For those who are unfamiliar, a dry cabin, quite frankly, is most often a glorified shed with heat, electricity, and slop bucket (more on that later). They receive no running water, hence the term “dry.” The low price of living in a glorified shed is the initial draw-in for most college students, but if you look a little deeper you’ll find a plethora of reasons why life in a dry cabin is extraordinary.
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks Curling Club prepares for 2022 Rookie Spiel

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Curling Club is hosting their 2022 Rookie Spiel. The event which has been active since 1987, pairs two rookies, one veteran, and another curler (rookie or veteran), giving those interested in joining the curling community an opportunity while playing with experienced curlers. “For those...
FAIRBANKS, AK
MIX 106

The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
IDAHO STATE
kinyradio.com

AFDF announces winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood

Wrangell, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF) announced the 1st place winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood, and two special awards for the Seattle People’s Choice and the Bristol Bay Choice, during Pacific Marine Expo. The Alaska Symphony of Seafood is an annual competition for...
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Alaska's hospital safety ratings improve

(The Center Square) - Although the percentage of “A” ranked hospitals in Alaska remains low, a recent report confirms the state’s national ranking for hospital safety when compared to others nationwide has improved since earlier this year. According to the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Rankings...
ALASKA STATE
The Center Square

Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race

(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
WISCONSIN STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming’s Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected “grooming situation.”...
CASPER, WY
Coast News

Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race

REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
alaskasnewssource.com

New election results released by the Alaska Division of Elections

A mix of sleet and freezing rain on Sunday may cause another round of slick roads and bridges. The annual Valley Thanksgiving Blessing at the Real Life Church in Palmer saw volunteers distribute 500 Thanksgiving meals, while volunteers at Central Lutheran Church filled 1,400 boxes with Thanksgiving foods that will be distributed Monday.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends

Alaska’s economy shows signs of prosperity. But it’s also facing an emerging crisis.  A veteran economist described these contradictory forces  in a presentation Wednesday at an industry conference in Anchorage. “We have the strangest and weirdest economy that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been following the economy for a long, long time,” Neal Fried of […] The post Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Tlingit & Haida one of four Alaska tribal entities to receive Broadband Infrastructure Development Grant

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Peltola was notified that an additional $135.9 million in federal broadband grants is heading to Alaska. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCO) announced the four grants Thursday which include broadband programs in Western, Southcentral, and Southeastern Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Could oil-rich Alaska be forced to import natural gas? Two utilities are looking into it.

Amid warnings of diminishing natural gas supplies, utilities in Alaska, one of America’s biggest fossil fuel producers, are exploring imports of liquefied natural gas from outside the state to meet demand as contracts expire over the next decade. Two of Anchorage’s largest utilities have hired consultants to study bringing in liquefied natural gas, or LNG, […] The post Could oil-rich Alaska be forced to import natural gas? Two utilities are looking into it. appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
News Channel Nebraska

New vote totals keep NE Republicans from potentially filibuster-proof majority

It’s all but official, Nebraska Republicans have been prevented from acquiring the 33-votes needed to garner a potentially filibuster-proof majority in the Legislature. According to the latest numbers out of Omaha, Democrat John Fredrickson has defeated Republican Stu Dornan in District 20, an area made up of many neighborhoods surrounding Westside High School.
NEBRASKA STATE
nativenewsonline.net

BIA Announces “Historic” Land Acquisition in Alaska

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs announced yesterday it has approved the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s application to place a land parcel in Juneau, AK into federal trust status. The action, announced yesterday, marks just the second fee-to-trust...
JUNEAU, AK

