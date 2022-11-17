Read full article on original website
alaskasportsreport.com
UAF’s Naomi Bailey and Kendall Kramer go 1-2 at regionals, qualify for NCAA D2 Nationals
On a day when most teams were out of their element, the Nanooks were right at home in the snowy climate of Billings, Montana. Fairbanks’ Naomi Bailey was victorious at the West Regional Championships, leading UAF to a seventh-place finish. Coming off a hand-in-hand 1-2 photo finish at the...
roselawgroupreporter.com
As the Colorado River is stretched thin by drought, can the 100-year-old rules that divide it still work?
PINEDALE, Wyo. — Cowboy Michael Klaren heaved hay bales onto his wagon, climbed aboard and urged his two workhorses to drag it across a meadow, the ground spongy with the meltwater from a snowstorm. Wet boots had raised his spirits on this March morning, as had two wet cow...
uafsunstar.com
A Tribute to Fox Spring
It is not uncommon for students in Fairbanks to choose to live in a dry cabin for an affordable, memorable experience. For those who are unfamiliar, a dry cabin, quite frankly, is most often a glorified shed with heat, electricity, and slop bucket (more on that later). They receive no running water, hence the term “dry.” The low price of living in a glorified shed is the initial draw-in for most college students, but if you look a little deeper you’ll find a plethora of reasons why life in a dry cabin is extraordinary.
Where Are Colorado Transplants Coming From? These Three States
The word "transplant" has become commonplace in Colorado vernacular. You'll often hear it come out of the mouths of Centennial State natives, complaining about newcomers from California or Texas. Some (like this Kyle Clark viewer) will say that a dislike for transplants is unwarranted, and others will remain staunch in...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Curling Club prepares for 2022 Rookie Spiel
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Curling Club is hosting their 2022 Rookie Spiel. The event which has been active since 1987, pairs two rookies, one veteran, and another curler (rookie or veteran), giving those interested in joining the curling community an opportunity while playing with experienced curlers. “For those...
The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…
If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
kinyradio.com
AFDF announces winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood
Wrangell, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF) announced the 1st place winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood, and two special awards for the Seattle People’s Choice and the Bristol Bay Choice, during Pacific Marine Expo. The Alaska Symphony of Seafood is an annual competition for...
Alaska's hospital safety ratings improve
(The Center Square) - Although the percentage of “A” ranked hospitals in Alaska remains low, a recent report confirms the state’s national ranking for hospital safety when compared to others nationwide has improved since earlier this year. According to the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Rankings...
Nevada prison shut down for now, staff and inmates will be transferred
Warm Springs Correctional Center will be shut down to "increase safety and security and reduce overtime." The Nevada Department of Corrections says the change will save the state $14 million per year.
Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race
(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
kdlg.org
Here are the latest vote tallies in Alaska’s first ranked choice general election
Alaska held its first ranked choice general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. We don’t know the final results yet. The state Division of Elections is still counting absentee and overseas ballots. The deadline to receive them is Nov. 18. So far, the division has just counted first-place votes. A...
cowboystatedaily.com
Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming’s Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected “grooming situation.”...
Coast News
Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race
REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
Ranked magic: Alaska one of two states with ‘undecided’ Senate and House results
Alaska’s new election system, with its jungle primary and ranked-choice voting general election, is still waiting for election results, which haven’t been finalized, due to the ranked-choice runoff system. On Nov. 23, the ballot tabulation will be applied to voters’ second and third-place choices — in some races...
alaskasnewssource.com
New election results released by the Alaska Division of Elections
A mix of sleet and freezing rain on Sunday may cause another round of slick roads and bridges. The annual Valley Thanksgiving Blessing at the Real Life Church in Palmer saw volunteers distribute 500 Thanksgiving meals, while volunteers at Central Lutheran Church filled 1,400 boxes with Thanksgiving foods that will be distributed Monday.
Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends
Alaska’s economy shows signs of prosperity. But it’s also facing an emerging crisis. A veteran economist described these contradictory forces in a presentation Wednesday at an industry conference in Anchorage. “We have the strangest and weirdest economy that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been following the economy for a long, long time,” Neal Fried of […] The post Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Tlingit & Haida one of four Alaska tribal entities to receive Broadband Infrastructure Development Grant
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Peltola was notified that an additional $135.9 million in federal broadband grants is heading to Alaska. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCO) announced the four grants Thursday which include broadband programs in Western, Southcentral, and Southeastern Alaska.
Could oil-rich Alaska be forced to import natural gas? Two utilities are looking into it.
Amid warnings of diminishing natural gas supplies, utilities in Alaska, one of America’s biggest fossil fuel producers, are exploring imports of liquefied natural gas from outside the state to meet demand as contracts expire over the next decade. Two of Anchorage’s largest utilities have hired consultants to study bringing in liquefied natural gas, or LNG, […] The post Could oil-rich Alaska be forced to import natural gas? Two utilities are looking into it. appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
News Channel Nebraska
New vote totals keep NE Republicans from potentially filibuster-proof majority
It’s all but official, Nebraska Republicans have been prevented from acquiring the 33-votes needed to garner a potentially filibuster-proof majority in the Legislature. According to the latest numbers out of Omaha, Democrat John Fredrickson has defeated Republican Stu Dornan in District 20, an area made up of many neighborhoods surrounding Westside High School.
nativenewsonline.net
BIA Announces “Historic” Land Acquisition in Alaska
The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs announced yesterday it has approved the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s application to place a land parcel in Juneau, AK into federal trust status. The action, announced yesterday, marks just the second fee-to-trust...
