Tony Khan Claims CM Punk Was Not Why Colt Cabana Was Moved From AEW To ROH, Explains Reason He Brought Him Back
Despite rumors to the contrary, Tony Khan did not move Colt Cabana from AEW to ROH per the request of CM Punk. The AEW and ROH President confirmed this during the AEW Full Gear 2022 post-show media scrum in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday night. While speaking at the post-show...
Brian Hebner On What IMPACT Wrestling Needs To Do To Be Just As Big As AEW
Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee Brian Hebner recently spoke with Lewis Carlan of PWMania on a number of topics such as what IMPACT Wrestling needs to do to be just as big as AEW and how AEW isn't bigger than the WWE as WWE has been around for a really long time and AEW is not really growing their audience.
Brandi Rhodes Says That Returning to Wrestling is Not Currently in Her Plans
-- Cody Rhodes and wife Brandi returned to WWE earlier this year and while Cody was obviously ready to wrestle, many wondered if Brandi would be far behind in getting back into the ring. To add more speculation, Brandi was spotted wrestling in a training session at the WWE Performance Center, which some saw as preparation for her return. However, in speaking to Ten Count's Steve Fall, Rhodes commented that returning to the ring is not something that is in her immediate plans:
The Young Bucks Announces That Being The Elite Will Be Returning Later Today
All Elite Wrestling held their All Out PPV Event last September and immediately following the show, a post-AEW All Out media scrum would take place, where a massive brawl would ensue between Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and CM Punk. The brawl would then lead to Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Punk being stripped of their respective championships and The Elite being suspended for several weeks. The Elite would also have their hit Youtube series Being The Elite go on a temporary hiatus.
Jim Ross Reveals Which Wrestling Veteran He Thinks WWE Didn’t Book The Right Way
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks pro wrestling veteran The Big Show was one of the talents WWE didn't book the right way. Jim Ross said:. “You can’t...
AEW Announces 10 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 10 matches such as Hikaru Shida and Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura and Leva Bates, ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. JC, Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta vs. "The Reality" Zack Clayton, Athena vs. Victoria Andreola, Dark Order's Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. The Factory's Aaron Solo, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter.
Chris Jericho Talks Wrestling His Very First Match Next To A Mental Institution
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about topics such as competing in his very first match on October 2, 1990 in Ponoka, Alberta, Canada, which is about halfway between Calgary and Edmonton, with the match taking place from the prestigious Moose Hall, a venue right next to a mental institution.
AEW's 2023 Revolution PPV Event Set To Take Place In San Francisco
All Elite Wrestling held their final PPV Event of 2022 known as Full Gear this past Saturday from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and it was headlined by MJF defeating then-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley with an assist from William Regal to become the new AEW World Champion.
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held last week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 6,902 total tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 6,123 tickets, AEW's Rampage selling 6,065 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,141 total tickets.
AEW Full Gear Results (11/19/22) - Newark, NJ
We have had some technical difficulties with rajah.com's live coverage of AEW Full Gear. The following AEW Full Gear results are written by Ryan Howard of F4WOnline.com. They will be updated throughout the night. Zero Hour - AEW Full Gear. Excalibur welcomes us to the pre-show alongside Taz & Tony...
Chris Jericho Talks The Heat He Had With Triple H When He First Joined WWE
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about topics such as the heat he had with Triple H when he first joined the WWE and it was all due to him having the audacity to come to WWE from WCW as well as how the heat was real and if just a single thing was done wrong you would be in trouble and they will bury you to Vince.
Ric Flair Says He Asked Colt Cabana What Is Going On Between CM Punk And Himself
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how AEW and ROH Star Colt Cabana walked up to him and asked for his autograph as well as how he asked Cabana what is going on between CM Punk and himself, which Colt answered, "It’s a long story."
Jim Ross Says Former WWE Star Was Unsteady And Unstable
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he was very impressed with former WWE Star Nathan Jones and how he physically turned heads, including that of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, but Jones wasn't ready to travel and he was unsteady and unstable.
Bryan Danielson Says He Would Love To Just Be On AEW Dark And Dark: Elevation
Top AEW Star Bryan Danielson recently appeared on "One Fall with Ron Funches" to talk about a variety of topics such as how winning a title in All Elite Wrestling is not something that he really wants to do and something that inspires him, but if that's what the promotion feels will be good for business, then that is what he will do. Danielson also talked about how what he really wants to do is work with the younger talents and give back as well as not wanting the spotlight and how he would love to be on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation.
Huge Title Match Made Official For WWE's Survivor Series Event
During last night's Survivor Series go-home episode of WWE RAW, a huge announcement was made that WWE United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins will put his WWE United States Championship on the line against "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. Over the past few weeks, these three top WWE Superstars have been feuding for the WWE United States Championship.
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Full Gear 2022 Live Gate Has Surpassed $1 Million: "4th Straight PPV Over $1 Million"
There is going to be a full house inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view this evening. Ahead of tonight's highly-anticipated special premium event, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media and revealed that the live gate for the show has surpassed the one-million dollar mark.
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Talks About Doctors Consulting With Her Anytime AEW Star Suffers Tooth Or Mouth Injury
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. knows teeth. The former AEW Women's Champion recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness to promote her match against Saraya at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view this evening, and during the interview, the women's wrestling star spoke about her background as a dentist. Featured below are...
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Says Even Though It Is Very Tricky, CM Punk Could End Up Back In WWE
Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling legend spoke about the post-AEW ALL OUT 2022 media scrum brawl involving CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), as well as how even though it is tricky, "The Best in the World" could end up back in WWE.
WWE to Hold Live Streamed Press Conference Following Survivor Series WarGames
-- WWE announced that a Survivor Series WarGames post-PLE press conference would take place immediately after the show ends. It will be streamed on multiple WWE social media accounts, including YouTube. A special Survivor Series: WarGames Press Conference will stream live on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok following the conclusion of...
Nick Aldis Talks About Wanting To Go To AEW, Tony Khan/Billy Corgan Relationship
Nick Aldis recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion spoke about the relationship between Tony Khan and Billy Corgan, as well as how he did want to go to AEW but didn't want to leave NWA until they could successfully operate without him.
