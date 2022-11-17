Jan. 6 Committee to Interview Secret Service Agent Trump Allegedly Lunged At

Shuran Huang for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 committee is interviewing the Secret Service agent Donald Trump allegedly lunged at in his motorcade the day of the Capitol riots, CNN reported. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified to the committee that she was told Trump “lunged” at Secret Service agent Robert Engel after he told the former president he couldn’t go to the Capitol as his sycophants rioted to overturn the 2020 election. Some agents who were there that day have disputed Hutchinson’s claims. Engel, who was the lead agent in Trump’s motorcade, previously met with the committee before Hutchinson’s testimony, but this will be the first time he sits with the panel since her bombshell claims.