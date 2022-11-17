ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harmony Montgomery’s Stepmom Agrees to Help Prosecutors Nail Her Hubby

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Jessica Rinaldi//Getty

The stepmother of missing 5-year-old girl Harmony Montgomery pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges unrelated to the disappearance in a coordinated effort with law enforcement to press murder charges against her husband and Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery. In a plea deal, Kayla Montgomery has pleaded guilty to lying to a grand jury and prosecutors have agreed to drop a slew of other charges against her, including possession of stolen guns and for lying about the location of Harmony to obtain welfare checks. She has also agreed to cooperate with the prosecutors who have charged Adam with murder, abuse of a corpse and falsifying evidence in relation to Harmony’s presumed death. The missing New Hampshire girl was last seen with her father and stepmother between October and November 2019, but police weren’t notified she was missing until 2021. Kayla Montgomery is expected to appear in court on Friday to formally enter her plea.

Comments / 5

camps
4d ago

I'm sorry but if my child hadn't been seen for ten minutes I would have been freaking out . 2 years without talking to your child before it's reported? wow. unbelievable

Reply(2)
6
'Ellena Handbasket
4d ago

of course that's what she's doing, she wants to cover her own behind and get any suspicion or culpability away from her for her part in what happened. the fact that she still continued to receive benefits for harmony after she knew Harmony wasn't alive anymore says all I need to know about her and what she's doing now.

Reply(1)
4
