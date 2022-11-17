Harmony Montgomery’s Stepmom Agrees to Help Prosecutors Nail Her Hubby

Jessica Rinaldi//Getty

The stepmother of missing 5-year-old girl Harmony Montgomery pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges unrelated to the disappearance in a coordinated effort with law enforcement to press murder charges against her husband and Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery. In a plea deal, Kayla Montgomery has pleaded guilty to lying to a grand jury and prosecutors have agreed to drop a slew of other charges against her, including possession of stolen guns and for lying about the location of Harmony to obtain welfare checks. She has also agreed to cooperate with the prosecutors who have charged Adam with murder, abuse of a corpse and falsifying evidence in relation to Harmony’s presumed death. The missing New Hampshire girl was last seen with her father and stepmother between October and November 2019, but police weren’t notified she was missing until 2021. Kayla Montgomery is expected to appear in court on Friday to formally enter her plea.

