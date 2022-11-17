Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Discipline versus punishment
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) What does discipline look like and what should it accomplish? What is the difference between discipline and punishment? Kyriaki Joy spoke about the differences today. “A lot of times we look at discipline as punishment,” she said, but instead it should...
ABC 4
Popcorn Challenge For A Good Cause
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Snack expert, Adam “The Snaxpert” Cohen, shared the popcorn challenge to our GTU hosts. The challenge is in partnership with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop to celebrate thge annual ‘SnackGiving’ initiative for 2022. This year, ‘The Popcorn Challenge’ will help raise brand awareness in support of official charity partner, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.
ABC 4
Baked Maple Apple Brie and Thanksgiving hosting tips
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Maggie Faber comes to the GTU kitchen to share her tips and tricks. Faber shared her best tips for hosting Thanksgiving including a decadent baked maple apple brie that will be sure to be a fan favorite with your family and friends.
ABC 4
Good Morning Utah Holiday Feast Giveaway
Don’t miss Good Morning Utah‘s Holiday Feast Giveaway happening this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning on ABC4 Utah. Watch Good Morning Utah during the 6 a.m. hour for a holiday code word of the day. Then enter that code word on ABC4.com/contests for the chance to win $100 in Harmons Gift Cards to help with your holiday feast! There’s a new winner each morning so be sure to watch Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 6 a.m. only on ABC4 Utah!
ABC 4
Supporting local families with a kind donation from Cache Valley Creamery
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — As families around the nation prepare for another merry holiday season, many are instead working to stave off hunger during the winter. Here in Utah, students and families in need living inside the Salt Lake School District can breathe a sigh of relief this year.
