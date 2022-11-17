Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Wallowa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-23 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The higher mountains may get two to five inches of snow. Heaviest ice amounts will be at the base of the Blue Mountains near Elgin with just a few hundredths of an inch elsewhere. * WHERE...Wallowa County and Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...A chance of freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of up to five hundredths of an inch possible, with heaviest accumulations north of the Tri-Cities. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 10:44:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Oregon; East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A system moving through the area is expected to break inversions and promote better mixing and air quality Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. However, the relief may be short as high pressure returns and inversions may begin reforming by Wednesday afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
