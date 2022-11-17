Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Okanogan Highlands, Okanogan Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 14:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area; Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitaiton will move into the Central WA Tuesday morning but winds will remain very light with continued poor mixing.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Wallowa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-23 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The higher mountains may get two to five inches of snow. Heaviest ice amounts will be at the base of the Blue Mountains near Elgin with just a few hundredths of an inch elsewhere. * WHERE...Wallowa County and Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN OVER PORTIONS OF INLAND NORTHWEST TUESDAY .Light wintery precipitation will return to the region Tuesday morning in Central Washington, spreading east toward Idaho Tuesday afternoon and evening. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions following a period of dry weather. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch. Total snow accumulations up to two inches near Leavenworth and Plain. * WHERE...Coulee City, Creston, Pangborn Airport, Leavenworth, Moses Lake, Cashmere, Wilbur, Odessa, Othello, Mansfield, Number 2 Canyon, Waterville, Wenatchee, Grand Coulee, Ritzville, Harrington, Number 1 Canyon, Quincy, Chelan, Badger Mountain Road, Entiat, Ephrata, and Plain. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-23 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds will keep temperatures at the passes below freezing on Tuesday with a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain possible.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-23 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN OVER PORTIONS OF INLAND NORTHWEST TUESDAY .Light wintery precipitation will return to the region Tuesday morning in Central Washington, spreading east toward Idaho Tuesday afternoon and evening. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions following a period of dry weather. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch and snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Stehekin, Holden Village, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice accumulation from freezing rain and sleet will mainly occur east of Stevens Pass from Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Precipitation will transition over to snow Tuesday evening.
weather.gov
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 10:44:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Oregon; East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A system moving through the area is expected to break inversions and promote better mixing and air quality Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. However, the relief may be short as high pressure returns and inversions may begin reforming by Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 0