Jessica Alba Says Meditation Helped Her Overcome This Relatable Struggle

By Devon Forward
 4 days ago
Deitch + Pham

Jessica Alba is a successful actress, businesswoman, mother, and activist, but just like everyone else, she struggles with her self-worth and confidence.

While discussing her business, The Honest Company, at the 7th Annual Marie Claire Power Trip in Los Angeles this week, sponsored by Chase and aided by United Airlines, Alba revealed what she believes helped her overcome thoughts of being "undeserving" of her success and influence.

Alba said that she "used to be, up until not too long ago, wildly uncomfortable with taking in anything that was good."

She went on, describing how the lack of representation of women in business likely contributed to this: "I felt so undeserving...we're so wildly underrepresented in business, in a lot of power rooms. And when you don't see yourself, you feel like maybe you don't deserve to be there."

The 41-year-old touched on how this feeling was a result of "conditioning...that we grew up with, that we have to unwind."

So how does she overcome these feelings of low self-worth? She revealed, "that's why I'm meditating and seeing healers."

Alba then spoke a little about what the meditation and healers have led to, saying, "It's been an amazing journey, and very fulfilling. But yeah, it's cool. It's cool how it can take on so many different waves as you grow."

The mother of three founded her company in 2011 after struggling to find the right products after the birth of her first child.

A quote from Alba displayed on the official website's about page says, "I created The Honest Company because you shouldn’t have to choose between what works and what’s good for you."

Some of the best-selling products sold by The Honest Company include hypoallergenic baby laundry detergent, an "earth-conscious" diaper that the site says "helps us save over 7,000 trees a year," and many other products revolving around children and mothers and sensitivity, including Alba's recently-launched Honest Beauty.

The company went public last year, with the IPO valuing it at $1.44 billion, and it continues to grow in 2022.

