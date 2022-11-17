ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Cohen Jokes About His & BFF Anderson Cooper’s Drunken Behavior Last NYE Ahead of This Year’s Coverage

By Yasmine Coleman
 4 days ago
Rob Kim/Getty Images

Andy Cohen apparently has no plans for being sober this NYE, either.

The 54-year-old host made headlines after last year's broadcast for his tipsy shenanigans while live on-air with his bestie, Anderson Cooper.

On Wednesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen gave his signature "Jackhole of the Day" award to a Variety article entitled: "CNN Plans to Sober Up Boozy New Year's Eve Coverage."

The publication's story added that in a town hall between CNN staffers and the company's chairman/CEO Chris Licht, Licht told employees "he felt on-camera drinking eroded the credibility of CNN personnel and damaged the 'respectability' they may enjoy among viewers."

Responding in a way that only he can, Cohen addressed his behavior on the 2022 New Year's Eve program, and boy, did he make a statement.

The TV show producer noted, "The article does point out that Anderson and I are still allowed to drink," before jokingly sharing a clip from last year's show where he said "sayonara sucka" to his sobriety.

After instructing his camera person to zoom in tight on his face, he stood up to get closer into the frame while passionately declaring, "I just want you to know Anderson and I are going to party harder than we have ever partied before on New Year's Eve! Do you understand me?!"

We hear you loud and clear, Andy, loud and clear!

He then uploaded a video snippet on Instagram alongside the caption: "🍸 A word about New Year’s Eve! 🍸"

Fans jumped to his defense in the comments of the post, with many confirming they watch the television special yearly specifically to see the duo enjoying themselves as they ring in the new year.

"I’m literally watching CNN NYE coverage for the messy drinking," one social media user wrote, while another agreed, "Watching you and Anderson get drunk is the highlight of my NYE. Oh and hearing Anderson giggle the drunker her gets. Lol"

A third continued to encourage the boozy behavior, writing: "You and Anderson are the best to watch on NYE. Bottoms up! 😂"

Needless to say, it seems the pair's intoxicated antics will continue on CNN's New Year's Eve Live for the sixth year in a row. Cheers!

