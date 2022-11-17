Ex-Philly Cop Who Shot Unarmed Black Man Learns His Fate

Former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch, left, will spend 11.5 to 23 months in jail for the 2017 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Dennis Plowden, right. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department/Philadelphia Obituary Project

A former Philadelphia police officer convicted of fatally shooting an unarmed black man will spend 11 to 23 months in prison, multiple outlets report.

A jury convicted ex-cop Eric Ruch, 34, of voluntary manslaughter in September for the killing of 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in Germantown in 2017, as Daily Voice has reported.

Ruch was also charged with third-degree murder, but the jury found him not guilty, reports indicate.

It's the first time in Philadelphia's history that a jury convicted a police officer for an on-duty killing, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner. The events that led to Plowden's killing spanned less than three minutes, authorities said.

"Eric Ruch killed Dennis Plowden while on duty, by firing his gun directly at Plowden's head, as Plowden sat on the ground with his left empty hand raised and clearly visible," DA Larry Krasner said at a press conference in 2020.

"I mention that because the bullet tore through the fingers of that left hand before it entered Plowden’s head," he added.

Plowden died the next day at a local hospital.

Ruch was in an unmarked police car when he received a radio call about a moving vehicle that had possibly been involved in a homicide, authorities previously said. Plowden was driving that car, which was eventually pulled over by the police.

"The two unmarked cars along with two marked police vehicles pursued Plowden at high speed until he struck three parked cars, spun around, and finally stopped after striking a pole," DA Krasner said at the time.

"According to evidence presented to a grand jury, Plowden looked dazed on the sidewalk," the DA explained. "He had just stumbled from his car, following a high-speed crash, and appeared to have been trying to obey police commands given by officers at the scene."

Ruch was fired months after the deadly incident.

"I thank the jury of Philadelphia residents for their service over these past eight days. Jury service is among the most noble and demanding forms of public service we ask of civilians," DA Larry Krasner said.

