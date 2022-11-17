Tia Mowry's Comments About Marriage Amid Divorce Garner Mixed Reactions

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Tia Mowry caused a stir on Twitter this week after making polarizing statements about her marriage to Cory Hardrict, who she filed to divorce in October.

The Sister, Sister alum, 44, appeared on the Today show on Wednesday, Nov. 16, where she talked about the end of her 14-year marriage to Hardrict, telling hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she still finds the pair's relationship to be a "success," despite it ending in divorce.

"My marriage was a success. I look at it as like a curriculum when you're in college or in high school," Mowry explained. "I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children. And at the end of that curriculum there's a graduation, there's a celebration...That's basically how I'm looking at it now."

The Family Reunion star—who shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, with Hardrict, went on to say that many people assume "success equals longevity" when it comes to marriage, although she insisted it has more to do with whether or not both parties are happy in the relationship. "That's what's most important," she added.

While Mowry appeared to have a well-intentioned message, some viewers found her comments to be confusing, with many naysayers accusing the actress of faking her feelings over the split.

"Tia Mowry is really trying to reframe her divorce. Divorce is another form of failure. That is OK. This obsessive need to glamorize failures is so cheap and artificial," one user wrote on Twitter, while someone else added, "Comparing divorce to graduation is toxic."

But plenty of Mowry's fans were quick to come to her defense, too, including people who praised her for her positive way of thinking about the divorce.

One Twitter user even went as far to say that Mowry's comments could "save some lives" by showing women that it's okay to leave an unhappy marriage.

"I appreciate @TiaMowry for being honest and open about her departure from her marriage. Sometimes we can lose ourselves in motherhood, being a wife, and forget about us as a person," another supporter wrote.

Mowry's twin, Tamera Mowry, has also spoken out in support of the divorce, recently telling Entertainment Tonight that her sister is the "happiest" she's been in a long time.

“I told her, ‘I’m so proud of you, because you are showing other women—and hell, even men—that you walk in your truth, and look what happens. No matter what,’” she added.