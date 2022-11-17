ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Tia Mowry's Comments About Marriage Amid Divorce Garner Mixed Reactions

By Carly Silva
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5IIB_0jEh8JcT00
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Tia Mowry caused a stir on Twitter this week after making polarizing statements about her marriage to Cory Hardrict, who she filed to divorce in October.

The Sister, Sister alum, 44, appeared on the Today show on Wednesday, Nov. 16, where she talked about the end of her 14-year marriage to Hardrict, telling hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she still finds the pair's relationship to be a "success," despite it ending in divorce.

"My marriage was a success. I look at it as like a curriculum when you're in college or in high school," Mowry explained. "I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children. And at the end of that curriculum there's a graduation, there's a celebration...That's basically how I'm looking at it now."

The Family Reunion star—who shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, with Hardrict, went on to say that many people assume "success equals longevity" when it comes to marriage, although she insisted it has more to do with whether or not both parties are happy in the relationship. "That's what's most important," she added.

While Mowry appeared to have a well-intentioned message, some viewers found her comments to be confusing, with many naysayers accusing the actress of faking her feelings over the split.

"Tia Mowry is really trying to reframe her divorce. Divorce is another form of failure. That is OK. This obsessive need to glamorize failures is so cheap and artificial," one user wrote on Twitter, while someone else added, "Comparing divorce to graduation is toxic."

But plenty of Mowry's fans were quick to come to her defense, too, including people who praised her for her positive way of thinking about the divorce.

One Twitter user even went as far to say that Mowry's comments could "save some lives" by showing women that it's okay to leave an unhappy marriage.

"I appreciate @TiaMowry for being honest and open about her departure from her marriage. Sometimes we can lose ourselves in motherhood, being a wife, and forget about us as a person," another supporter wrote.

Mowry's twin, Tamera Mowry, has also spoken out in support of the divorce, recently telling Entertainment Tonight that her sister is the "happiest" she's been in a long time.

“I told her, ‘I’m so proud of you, because you are showing other women—and hell, even men—that you walk in your truth, and look what happens. No matter what,’” she added.

Comments / 1

Related
TVOvermind

Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage

No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
rolling out

Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Want Matthew Perry to Discuss Her Relationship With Brad Pitt? The Morning Show Star Will Allegedly Be Disappointed With Her Friends Co-star if He Breaks Their Philosophy

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry are close friends. In fact, the latter credited the former for calling him out over his alcohol addiction. During his promotional interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, Perry also seemingly revealed that he had a crush on his co-star. As of writing, Matthew...
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Parade

Parade

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy