Boston, MA

Boston Starbucks Employees Join More Than 100 Stores Nationwide On Picket Lines

By Josh Lanier
 4 days ago
Workers at more than 100 Starbucks locations across the country — including several in Boston — went on strike Thursday because they say the company will not negotiate in good faith and is trying to stop more stores from unionizing. Photo Credit: Boston Starbucks Workers United

The workers say they are striking in an effort to force the coffee giant to discuss better staffing at stores and other concessions, according to the Starbucks Workers Union website. The group also says Starbucks is fighting efforts for more stores to unionize.

Seven stores in the Boston area took part in the strike, according to the Boston Starbucks Workers United Twitter account. Those include:

  • Cleveland Circle in Brookline
  • Coolidge Corner in Brookline
  • 874 Commonwealth Ave. in Brookline
  • 217 Western Ave. in Allston
  • 1304 Commonwealth Ave. in Allston
  • Federal Street in Downtown Boston
  • 308 West Broadway in Gardner

The group is calling the strike the Red Cup Rebellion, a nod to Thursday being Red Cup Day when customers can get a collectible and reusable red cup with certain orders. The striking workers are offering their own red cups to people who visit their locations.

Starbucks told Axios that the company supported "lawful protest activity — though our focus has been, and continues to be, on uplifting the Starbucks experience for our partners and customers."

The protest is planned only for Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

