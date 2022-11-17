ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

England players meet migrant workers who built World Cup stadiums in Qatar

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueDbE_0jEh80vv00

England football players met with migrant workers at their training base in Qatar on Thursday (17 November), in defiance of Fifa’s order for nations to “focus on the football” at the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate ’s squad had a kick around with the workers before signing shirts for them and posing for photos.

The World Cup begins on Sunday, hosted in a country where thousands of workers are believed to have died during preparations for the tournament.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘So disappointing’: Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This year’s World Cup has been embroiled in controversy due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.The plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
The Independent

‘Ridiculous’: Iran goalkeeper tries to play on against England despite sickening head clash

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand attempted to play on against England despite suffering a head injury in a sickening clash with his own player, as Fifa’s concussion protocols came under fire during the World Cup match.Beiranvand collided with one of his own defenders while punching clear a cross from Harry Kane in the opening stages of his team’s World Cup opener against England.Beiranvand received medical treatment for around five minutes before appearing to tell Iran’s medical team that he wanted to play on - despite the goalkeeper looking visibly dazed and showing concussion symptoms, as well as a bloodied nose.However, within...
The Independent

Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” about the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...
The Independent

Is Mexico vs Poland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

Mexico’s bid to break their unique habit of exiting the World Cup in the last 16 resumes in Qatar, and they get under way with a Group C game against Poland.For seven straight world championships, Mexico have escaped the group stage but fallen at the next hurdle, which will give them hope of progressing from a pool that also contains Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia – though it will also plant a seed of doubt about their ability to go further.Argentina are naturally favourites to qualify first here, with most fans and pundits predicting that Mexico and Poland will...
The Independent

Voices: My gay wedding is on the same day as the World Cup final – and I’m dreading it

As soon as I heard the news, I felt sick. My wedding is on the same day as the final of the football World Cup. After waiting decades for gay marriage to be legalised, 44 years to meet the love of my life, then having to cancel our first wedding because of Omicron, I’m devastated.Because I find football triggering. It takes me back to the most intense homophobic bullying I suffered at school. Yes, this followed me everywhere, from the playground to the corridors to the school bus, but it was always worst on the football field. There, my...
The Independent

Lionel Messi’s last World Cup comes in a tangled web of sportswashing

It’s the 93rd minute on a sweltering November evening in Qatar. Lionel Messi flicks a pass forward and receives the return while gliding towards the Brazil defence. There is a nibble at his shins and although Messi stumbles, he carries on, now drifting away from goal. The reverse shot across his body sends him off balance, tumbling into a backwards roll. The ball, though, nestles perfectly into the far corner and as Messi takes off, Argentina can celebrate their first win over Brazil in five years.The year was 2010, the match two weeks before Fifa met to vote on...
The Independent

Roberto Martinez interview: ‘The Golden Generation’ of Belgium will step up on World Cup stage

Belgium may not be weighed down by history – but that doesn’t make expectation levels any less hefty. Roberto Martinez’s side have been the number one side in the world for most of the four years between the last World Cup in Russia and this tournament in Qatar.They’ve also reached the last eight of every major tournament since 2014, but have yet to make a major final. Their third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup is, to date, the best achievement by a side who many would consider to be capable of so much more.Their most recent brush with disappointment...
The Independent

France vs Australia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out tonight?

Didier Deschamps leads France back into the World Cup on Tuesday, with Les Bleus looking to become the first national team to win successive finals since Brazil in 1958 and ‘62.First up in their latest attempt is a Group D encounter with Australia, who have not reached the knockouts of the World Cup in 16 years - and that occasion, in Germany back in 2006, was the only time they have done so.With Denmark and Tunisia the other sides in this group, Graham Arnold’s team will have to be at their absolute best to even stand a chance of...
The Independent

Jack Grealish fulfils promise to disabled schoolboy with heartwarming World Cup celebration

Jack Grealish fulfilled a promise to a young boy with cerebral palsy by dancing to celebrate his goal in England’s opening World Cup fixture.The Manchester City star scored the sixth as the Three Lions thrashed 6-2 and Grealish’s celebration caught the eye.He wiggled his arms in the air in dedication to 11-year-old fan Finlay, who he met earlier this season.“For me it’s just doing a celebration, but for him that will mean the world I’m sure,” Grealish said after the game.“So Finlay, that one’s for you.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans celebrate as England scores six goals against Iran to secure first World Cup winEngland fans sing ‘Southgate you’re the one’ as Three Lions cruise to World Cup winWorld Cup: Daily update from day two in Qatar
The Independent

Poland World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Poland have qualified for their second World Cup in a row, providing a fitting stage once more for talisman Robert Lewandowski to demonstrate his talents. The 34-year-old finally got his chance to play in the global showpiece for the first time four years ago and, after a group-stage exit, will now get another opportunity at what will surely be his final World Cup.The Barcelona striker is already his country’s all-time top scorer (with 76 goals) and greatest-ever player but failed to score in any of their three matches back in 2018. If Poland are to emerge from a tough-looking Group...
The Independent

Travis Head and David Warner hit tons as Australia set England 364 in final ODI

Hundreds from Travis Head and David Warner in a mammoth opening stand underpinned Australia’s record-breaking 355 for five against a lethargic England in the third and final ODI at the MCG.There was an end-of-term feeling to England’s display in the field, which was hardly helped by a sparse attendance at a stadium with a 100,000-capacity, in the tourists’ last assignment of a long tour.A couple of rain showers reduced the match to 48 overs per side, with England needing 364 on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern to avoid suffering a first clean sweep in a multi-match ODI series since October 2011.While Australia boasted an...
The Independent

Virgil van Dijk hits back over criticism for not wearing ‘OneLove’ armband

Virgil van Dijk has hit back at claims the Netherlands and other countries have been spineless in the anti-discrimination armband controversy.The Dutch were one of seven European nations, also including England and Wales, who planned to have their captains wearing the rainbow-coloured ‘OneLove’ armband at the World Cup.The band is part of a year-long campaign but sent out an especially significant message in Qatar, a country which criminalises same-sex relationships.However, the seven countries dropped their plans after tournament organisers Fifa threatened them with sporting sanctions including yellow cards for the captains if the bands were worn, instructing teams to wear...
The Independent

Cambridge United hiccup didn’t deter Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard on World Cup journey

The League Two contingent at the World Cup is small. Understandably, too, given that even its leaders only stand 69th in the English pyramid. The fourth tier’s representatives are team-mates in their country’s colours: Swindon’s Jonny Williams and Chris Gunter, the first Welshman to win 100 caps, of AFC Wimbledon.But the division’s alumni stretch beyond the Wales dressing room, and not merely because of the loan spells Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Ben White spent there when they were relative unknowns. Few in Qatar will boast a more eclectic CV than Herve Renard, current manager of Saudi Arabia, formerly in...
The Independent

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

Argentina play Saudi Arabia in the opening match of Group C at the Qatar World Cup.With Poland football and Croatia football also in the group, Argentina will hope to make a winning start as they begin their campaign.Lionel Messi is facing his last chance to win a World Cup at the age of 35 and his team comes into the tournament as one of the favourites after Argentina won the Copa America last summer.Following on from a car crash of a campaign in 2018, Argentina have far better balance and cohesion now under Lionel Scaloni than in perhaps any...
The Independent

Denmark vs Tunisia live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Denmark take on Tunisia at the World Cup in the opening game of Group D in Qatar.Christian Eriksen will make a “dream” return to the World Cup after making a successful comeback to earn a place in the Denmark squad. The Manchester United midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 and stated that his mission would be to return to the pitch in order to play in the World Cup.Eriksen has since made a remarkable return to the Premier League and joins a Denmark team who will be full of confidence following their run to the Euro 2020...
The Independent

Today at the world cup: Argentina and France prepare for openers

Lionel Messi’s Argentina and defending champions France are among the teams getting their campaigns under way as the opening round of World Cup group matches continues on Tuesday.On Monday, England made an impressive start by thrashing Iran 6-2, Gareth Bale’s late penalty secured Wales a 1-1 draw with the United States in the other Group B game, and there was also victory for the Netherlands over Senegal.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Messi on his fitnessLionel Messi has declared his readiness as he spoke about his physical condition ahead of Argentina’s Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.The...
The Independent

Robert Page says Wales remain outsiders to qualify for World Cup knockout stages

Robert Page says Wales remain outsiders to qualify for the World Cup’s knockout stages after a dramatic opening day of Group B action.England took early control of the section by thrashing Iran 6-2 before Wales had to rely on captain Gareth Bale to salvage a 1-1 draw against the United States.Bale, who moved level with Chris Gunter on 109 caps – the record for the Wales men’s national team – cancelled out Timothy Weah’s first-half strike from the penalty spot eight minutes from time after Tim Ream had clattered into him.Wales boss Page said: “Look at the pool of players...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid ‘snub’ chance of January reunion with Manchester United star

Cristiano Ronaldo has one less option ahead of his imminent Manchester United exit. A report from Marca claims Real Madrid are out of the running to sign their legendary former player. Los Blancos have turned down the chance to reunite with the Portuguese. It comes amid the sensational interview from the 37-year-old, who outlined his unhappiness at Old Trafford.But Real are reportedly not looking to bring the club’s all-time record goalscorer back to the Bernabeu in January.The same paper also writes United are after 26-year-old Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, but the Red Devils face competition for the South Korea international...
The Independent

Liam Livingstone pulls out of BBL stint after England Test call-up

Liam Livingstone has pulled out of a stint with Melbourne Renegades, who in August selected the England all-rounder in the Big Bash League’s inaugural overseas draft.It was anticipated the 29-year-old Cumbrian, part of the England side that won the T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this month, would be available for the first eight matches of this season’s BBL.After being signed up by the Renegades, he was a surprise call-up for England’s Test tour of Pakistan and has now decided to withdraw from this winter’s BBL altogether due to his increased workload.We know Liam had been looking forward to working...
The Independent

Denmark vs Tunisia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Denmark play Tunisia at the World Cup looking to make an early statement in Group D.Kasper Hjulmand’s Denmark side are joined by France and Australia in their group and they will be confident of their chances of qualifying after beating the defending champions both home and away in their recent Nations League campaign.The return of Christian Eriksen to a major international competition will be the headline of Denmark’s opening game, a year and a half after he suffered a cardiac arrest playing for his country at Euro 2020.Eriksen has said it was his “dream” to return to the pitch...
The Independent

The Independent

929K+
Followers
304K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy