England players meet migrant workers who built World Cup stadiums in Qatar

England football players met with migrant workers at their training base in Qatar on Thursday (17 November), in defiance of Fifa’s order for nations to “focus on the football” at the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate ’s squad had a kick around with the workers before signing shirts for them and posing for photos.

The World Cup begins on Sunday, hosted in a country where thousands of workers are believed to have died during preparations for the tournament.

