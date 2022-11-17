ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Married at First Sight’ Alum Appears in Netflix’s ‘Falling For Christmas’ With Lindsay Lohan

By Brenda Alexander
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

While most alums of Married at First Sight go on to create content with their spouses, Iris Caldwell is doing her thing as an actress and influencer. The Season 9 star may not have left the show with a husband, but she’s turned her pain into success. She recently appeared in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas, which stars Lindsay Lohan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDw23_0jEh7ylD00
(L-R) Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake in ‘Falling for Christmas’ | Scott Everett White/Netflix

Iris Caldwell appeared on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 9

Caldwell wed Keith Manley on Season 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The experts matched them due to their shared faith-based backgrounds and desires for relationships. But when Manley learned Caldwell was a virgin , their struggle with intimacy was an uphill battle.

On Decision Day , Manley asked for a divorce, which devastated Caldwell and shocked the experts. He cited his wife’s lack of sexual experience as why he felt their marriage couldn’t work. Manley also felt she wasn’t as emotionally mature as he’d hoped for in a wife.

Source: YouTube

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’: What We Know About Season 16

During an interview with comedian Kevin Fredericks and his wife Melissa on their podcast The Love Hour , Caldwell opened up about the challenges viewers did not see between them. She says that she very much was interested in taking their relationship to the next level sexually, but Manley was hesitant.

“The other partner has to be willing to give of themselves as well and it’s hard when you’re the one that feels like, ‘Okay I’m giving, I’m trying,’ but when you’re hitting a brick wall in so many ways, it’s an issue,” she said. “Through one of the questions Pastor Cal asked him was, ‘Why not [have sex],’ and he [Keith] was like, ‘I’m not ready to take her virginity.’”

She recently had a cameo in ‘Falling For Christmas’ alongside Lindsay Lohan

While Caldwell may have been heartbroken after the show, she didn’t let it stop her from using the platform to further her entertainment ambitions. The strikingly tall beauty has been busy doing some influencer work, and recently made a major cameo in the Netflix holiday film Falling For Christmas , which stars The Parent Trap alum, Lohan.

Source: YouTube

In the film, Caldwell’s character and her husband attend a Christmas Eve fundraiser for a struggling ski lodge and resort. She and her on-screen husband praise the owner for curating a perfect honeymoon experience for them despite their lack of funds. While her part is minimal, fans instantly noticed her, and she took to Instagram to confirm their suspicions that the character is her.

“Yep that was me on Netflix AGAIN! To be apart of such an amazing cast and crew and to work along side @lindsaylohan in Falling for Christmas was such a blessing. God makes no mistakes and I delivered them 4 lines lol. Hey who knows when I can repost this years from now and say look where we started. Thanks everyone for the support you have ALWAYS given me. Love y’all,” she captioned a montage of her filming experience.

The ‘MAFS’ alum has been focusing on her modeling and acting career

Falling for Christmas wasn’t Caldwell’s first time working in a Netflix production. But aside from her acting work, she’s a fashion and lifestyle influencer, who also does some modeling work. Her Instagram account is filled with brand-endorsed posts. She also continues to appear in some projects related to MAFS with other alums.

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today

When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?

Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
Page Six

Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo

Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
iheart.com

Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

227K+
Followers
120K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy