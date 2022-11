CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase strolled through the team's locker room on Monday without the aid of crutches for the first time since suffering a hip injury in the Oct. 23 game against the Atlanta Falcons and said he might talk to the media this week, which is a positive sign that he is close to returning to play.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO