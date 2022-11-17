ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Customs agent killed during shootout with smugglers near Puerto Rico

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Customs and Border Protection agent was killed and two more were wounded during a shootout Thursday morning with suspected smugglers off the coast of Puerto Rico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mIDm_0jEh7dTC00
Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday that one Customs and Border Protection agent was killed and two others were wounded during a shootout off the coast of Puerto Rico. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/UPI

The incident occurred around 8 a.m., when agents exchanged gunfire with suspects aboard a boat about 14 miles off the coast of Cabo Rojo, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas , who was testifying before a Senate panel on Thursday, said that the deceased agent was part of CBP's Air and Marine Operations unit. The wounded agents were airlifted to a Puerto Rico trauma center.

"These are brave members of our air and marine operations within U.S. Customs and Border Protection, so the difficulty of this job cannot be compared to the difficulty that our frontline personnel face every day," he said, according to the New York Times. "And their bravery and selfless service should be recognized."

"It's a dangerous time, and this is an unfortunate example of that," said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman , the Senate Homeland Security Committee's ranking Republican, during the hearing where Mayorkas and other top national security officials were testifying about threats to the homeland.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 30

my opinion
4d ago

Mayorkas needs to be fired! We need someone that will really take care of the borders, no hold bars. Do whatever it takes to secure them!

Reply
33
Biden is a disgrace
4d ago

If it was the other way and border agents shot ILLEGAL immigrants then Biden and the dream team would care

Reply
43
Michael John
4d ago

When do we citizens get to go and protect the border ourselves? Asking for 150+ million friends.....

Reply(1)
56
Related
maritime-executive.com

Mastermind in Cocaine Smuggling Scheme Aboard MSC Vessels Arrested

In a new twist in the long-running drug smuggling case involving containerships from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), U.S. Federal authorities reported the indictment and arrest of one of the masterminds behind the narcotrafficking plot who they say worked with the crews and port workers moving over 20 tons of cocaine. The suspect was arrested at Miami International Airport on October 30 as he attempted to board an international flight.
Washington Examiner

Border agent killing: FBI arrests three Puerto Rican men and seizes guns

Three suspects have been arrested in the murder of a federal border agent and assaults against two other agents who were shot early Thursday off the coast of the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico. Three male Puerto Rican residents, including two confirmed U.S. citizens, were taken into FBI custody mid-Thursday,...
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Click10.com

U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders

MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar in Mexico; cartel messages left behind on blood-covered floor

Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday. It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.
Vice

A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel

A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
The Independent

US aid worker shot dead in front of wife and child in Baghdad

A US aid worker has been shot dead in Baghdad in a rare killing of a foreigner on Iraqi soil, officials said.The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lived in Baghdad’s central Karrada district, reported Associated Press (AP) quoting police officials.A car cut him off as he drove through the street and assailants shot him dead.Officials said that the reason behind his killing is not known yet. It is also not clear whether the assailants were attempting to kidnap him.The man’s wife and child were also in the car but were not...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Federal police give final salute to US border agent killed by narcos

Federal law enforcement in Puerto Rico gathered along the halls of a hospital Thursday to pay respects to a fallen federal agent who died after being shot by drug smugglers off the island's coast. At least 12 agents and officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations,...
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is

The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
Border Report

U.S. citizen arrested during migrant incursion across Rio Grande

U.S. federal statutes require American citizens and legal residents re-entering the country by foot to present themselves at border crossings designated by the Secretary of Homeland Security. Violations (i.e., coming across the Rio Grande or scaling the border fence) include a $5,000 fine for a first offense, or criminal penalties.
EL PASO, TX
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
479K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy