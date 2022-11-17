Read full article on original website
'Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist' Trailer Shows What Life Would Be Like Without Lieutenant Dangle
Lieutenant Dangle (Thomas Lennon) and his hot pants are back on Comedy Central just in time for the holidays. A new trailer for the holiday special Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist gathers the whole Reno sheriff's department for an absurd holiday investigation featuring loads of guests and a visit from a special "Christmas Angel." Through his visitor, Dangle will see what life in Reno would be like if he had never been born. The feature-length special airs on Comedy Central on Saturday, December 3.
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series
If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
New 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Images Tease a Raucous and Violent Adventure
In anticipation of the upcoming season, Netflix has released the first images from Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. The images are visually striking, and are set against a dramatic Scandinavian background. The first-look at the new season gives viewers a small teaser of what to expect in the upcoming season, including both new and familiar faces, as well as plenty of drama and action, and already promise an exciting season filled with romance, battles, and axes.
Final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer to Debut During Monday Night Football
Fans of James Cameron's epic science fiction universe can rejoice as the final trailer Avatar: The Way of Water is expected to debut later today via an announcement from the film's official Twitter page. The trailer will debut later tonight on ESPN during Monday Night Football. A short teaser for...
'Severance' Gets Impressive Mondo Vinyl Release For Your Innie & Outie [Exclusive]
Ever think about what your innie would listen to and whether your outie would like it? Well now fans of Severance don't have to wonder! In a new amazing collection from Mondo, fans of the hit Apple TV+ series can take home the soundtrack of the series on November 23, which includes both an innie version (limited to 5000 numbered copies housed inside a bespoke concertina office folder) or the outie version (initial copies of the outie are 5000 with a slipcase).
Unanswered Questions We Have After '1899' Season 1
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for 1899. Showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have a knack for creating mind-bending stories that explore the limit of human comprehension, and 1899 is no different. The series, streaming now on Netflix, follows the passengers of the Kerberos, a ship that leaves Europe to cross the ocean and get more than one thousand people to New York. However, as episodes go by, we learn the Kerberos is not a regular ship, and all its passengers are part of some bizarre experiment. As if this wasn’t intriguing enough, we soon discover there is no ship, and everything is part of a computer simulation.
'Inside Job' Cast and Character Guide
Inside Job is back on Netflix with the second part of their first series. An animated workplace comedy unlike anything you’ve seen before, Inside Job takes place in the super top-secret and ultra-elusive shadow government organization Cognito Inc. Their mission? Hide some of the universe’s biggest conspiracies and keep the world intact. With unique colleagues like a human-dolphin hybrid and a walking, talking mushroom, things are far from boring at the office.
'Andor's B2EMO and How Droids Deal With the Passage of Time
Ever since his first appearance in Andor, B2EMO (voiced by Dave Chapman) has won our hearts. Our new favorite droid is fiercely loyal to his family, is honest when giving advice and is not afraid of voicing his feelings — proving that one can never actually be too emo (sorry, I just had to). In the show's latest episode, "Daughter of Ferrix", he nearly made us all cry with the way he is dealing with Maarva Andor's (Fiona Shaw) death, exactly like a young child would. Which raised the inevitable question: how do droids deal with the inevitable death of those around them?
Watch Lupita Nyong'o's Intense Underwater Training for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally out, and it is worth all the praise it’s getting and then some more. Director Ryan Coogler’s labor of love pays homage to actor Chadwick Boseman, gives fans hope for the future, and portrays another geo-political conflict brilliantly! And the cast of the movie has certainly given their all to bring his vision to life. In a new clip, actor Lupita Nyong’o is seen training for the underwater sequences for the movie, and it’s no small feat.
Kirk Thatcher on When He Realized ‘Werewolf by Night’ Was Something Special
Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night took us all by surprise by showing what a true horror story would look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we can’t wait to have more of its amazing characters. Besides diving deep into the B-horror tradition for Werewolf by Night, director Michael Giacchino also brought a group of very talented stars to elevate his monster movie. One of these stars is no one less than Kirk Thatcher, a Hollywood legend involved with major franchises such as The Muppets and Star Trek. So, when Collider’s own Steve Weintraub sat down to talk with Thatcher about his legendary career, we used the opportunity to ask about what happened behind the scenes of Marvel Studios’ first Halloween special.
When Will ‘Andor’ Season 2 Be Released?
It's hard to believe that the first season of Andor is coming to a close this week. With its 12-episode Season 1, Tony Gilroy's Rogue One prequel series has completely rewritten what Star Wars is capable of doing, not just in terms of television, but in terms of storytelling as a whole. With the finale on the horizon, Collider's own Steve Weintraub sat down to chat with Gilroy about the series, and naturally, he asked the most pressing question of all. When can fans expect Season 2?
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Review: Adam Devine Revives a Franchise That Faded From the Spotlight
In keeping with the franchise's trend of using song lyrics as gags, I’ve got another confession to make: Pitch Perfect had completely lost me. It started out with a strong opening film back in 2012 that was light and fun, though didn’t really need to carry on beyond that. The second entry was serviceable, but largely forgettable. However, by the time we somehow got to a third film, all that could be explored with the now-graduated Bellas had been largely exhausted. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a spin-off television series centered around Adam Devine’s titular side character of Bumper Allen, sounds like it absolutely shouldn't work. Not only has he also graduated, but the story up until now had also seemed to largely run out of compelling comedic ideas of what to do with Bumper himself.
'Black Adam' Sets Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD Release Dates
Finally, the latest DC superhero is coming home. Today, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced to excited fans that Black Adam is coming soon to Digital and physical media with a whole slew of special features. The film will be available to own and rent on participating digital platforms on November 22 and will arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 3.
Are the Ironborn the Wildcard of 'House of the Dragon' Season 2?
Season One of House of the Dragon has set the stage: War has all but arrived in the spin-off's first finale, and the battle lines between the Great Houses of Westeros are being drawn. Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) is dispatching calls for support from the seat of Dragonstone, while her brother Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) is surely doing the same to shore up his own forces for the coming war that will ultimately become the Dance of the Dragons. After losing her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) in a bid to enlist the aid of Lord Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans), Rhaenyra's hope that her son Jacaerys/Jace (Harry Collett) can secure the support of Houses Arryn and Stark is even more crucial to the success of her Black faction. As the monarch squared away safely in the Crownlands, Aegon II will likely attempt to rally the soldiers of the Reach and the Westerlands to his side. This is especially true for the Reach, who count House Hightower as one of their most powerful houses, and Aegon possesses Hightower blood by way of his mother Dowager Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and his grandfather, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). House Lannister, ever angling for a way to improve their prestige, may likely line up behind the young king along with the bannermen of the Westerlands.
Did Rick and Michonne Return in ‘The Walking Dead’ Series Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. After more than a decade on television, The Walking Dead aired its series finale, “Rest In Peace,” last night. It saw a tentative end for characters new and old as the conflict with the Commonwealth that had been building came to a close. However, the franchise is not dead yet as it is now looking ahead to a whole host of spinoffs that are looming on the horizon. The most significant question left open surrounds the highly anticipated return of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) that the show had been long telegraphing the promise of. Each had departed from the story seasons ago and everyone had been left in the dark. The short answer is yes, both Rick and Michonne appeared at the end of the series finale.
Here's Why The Stranger in ‘The Rings of Power’ Should Be Gandalf
Well, the first season of Amazon's fantasy epic The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has come and gone, but just because it's on an undisclosed-length hiatus, doesn't mean we're through discussing the show. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien's work in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the Amazon series tells the story of the Second Age of Middle-Earth - or, at least a condensed version of that tale. Although the streaming giant doesn't have the rights to Tolkien epics such as Unfinished Tales or The Silmarillion, which explore the Second Age in detail, The Rings of Power has taken from the appendices of his most popular work and made the legendarium its own.
James Gunn Reveals Making 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Was "Easy" Compared to 'Vol. 3'
James Gunn is on something of a farewell tour at Marvel. The new co-CEO and co-chairman of DC Studios is hard at work finishing up his final projects with one comic book brand before joining their main rivals. His final two projects for Marvel are both bold, ambitious, and typically...
Top 10 Rami Malek Movies and TV Shows You Didn't Know He Was In
Many may recognize American actor Rami Malek for his outstanding performance as Freddy Mercury in the 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody. The film was a box office sensation that delivered Malek an Academy Award for Best Actor. Malek's role has seen him rise to the A-list and become one of the most in-demand actors in America, with TIME magazine even naming Malek as one of the most influential people of 2019.
'Supernatural' Actress Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47. Aycox’s cause of death has not been disclosed, but she had been diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing:. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented,...
