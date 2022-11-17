ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Free Narcan training sessions set for November, January in Bismarck

By Keith Darnay
 4 days ago

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — If you or your organization is looking to learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and properly administer Narcan, you have two opportunities to learn.

Bismarck Burleigh Public Health, in partnership with Heartview Foundation and the North Dakota Safety Council, will provide free Narcan training later in November and again in January.

Narcan is a medication that temporarily restores breathing from fentanyl or other opioids during an overdose.

“Our goal is to train the public on signs and symptoms of an overdose, the immediate actions they should take to get first responders to the scene, and steps to stabilize and potentially revive an individual who has overdosed,” said Susan Kahler, BBPH Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health receives funds from the State Opioid Response Grants to provide Narcan training and prescription drug take-back events.

In addition to the training on identifying an opioid overdose and the correct way to administer Narcan to help a person recover, each attendee will receive a free Narcan kit.

The training will be held November 22 and January 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the North Dakota Safety Council Campus, 1710 Canary Ave in Bismarck.

You must register for the event by calling (701) 355-1594 or going online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/461893956257 . Registration is limited.

