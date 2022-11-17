Shares of CarMax's Inc. KMX moved lower by 29.35% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt CarMax's has. According to the CarMax's's most recent financial statement as reported on September 30, 2022, total debt is at $18.72 billion, with $18.05 billion in long-term debt and $672.30 million in current debt. Adjusting for $56.77 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $18.66 billion.

