Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
Benzinga
SoFi Stock Crumbles On Crypto Concerns: What's Going On?
SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are trading lower Monday after lawmakers sent a letter to the Federal Reserve urging officials to review SoFi’s crypto trading activities. What To Know: Sen. Sherrod Brown, Chair of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, and several committee members sent letters to the Fed highlighting the risk to consumers when banks trade volatile crypto assets. The committee members also warned that SoFi’s crypto trading may be in violation of regulatory requirements.
Benzinga
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
Benzinga
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin: Here's What It Means For The Markets
"We have a dictator who's losing and typically that doesn't end well," Paul Tudor Jones says. "If all of a sudden he was gone tomorrow ... you'd have this massive rally in risk," Jones says. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones has warned that the U.S. economy is likely...
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall: Analyst Says 'More Blood Yet To Come' As Genesis Crisis Adds To Crypto Carnage
The two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, declined on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap shrunk by 1.91% to $788.67 billion at 8:45 p.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Performance Price (Monday, 8:45 pm EST) Bitcoin -1.58% $15,790. Ethereum -1.84 $1,099. Dogecoin -1.80%. $0.07498. What Happened: Investors were frayed...
Benzinga
Where GrafTech International Stands With Analysts
GrafTech International EAF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GrafTech International has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Benzinga
Trump Inks $4B Deal With Saudi Developer To Build Villas, Hotel And Golf Course In Oman
Biden’s U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing. The filing said it would be “developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters.”. The deal comes at a time of increased hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the U.S....
Benzinga
Three US Senators Urge Fidelity Investments To End BTC Exposure On Retirement Plans
Three senators contacted Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson to ask her to please reconsider the addition of Bitcoin BTC/USD exposure to retirement plans. What Happened: Sens. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.), Elizabeth Warren, (D-Mass.) and Tina Smith, (D-Minn.), signed the letter that stated: "We strongly urge Fidelity Investments to reconsider its decision to allow 401(k) plan sponsors to expose plan participants to Bitcoin."
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Are Losing Money At A Historic Pace
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD investors are underwater as the waves of FTX's fall continue to roll across the cryptocurrency markets. What Happened: Data shared by cryptocurrency on-chain analytics firm Glassnode showed the seven-day average of the number of Ethereum addresses in loss just reached an all-time high of 46,305,768.
Benzinga
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
Benzinga
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Benzinga
Genesis Could Go Bankrupt Without Financing
Genesis is struggling to acquire new capital for its lending section, according to Bloomberg, and has warned potential investors that if attempts fail, it may have to declare bankruptcy. “We have no plans to file bankruptcy imminently,” a representative for Genesis said in an emailed statement. “Our goal is to...
Benzinga
Alibaba, Nio Fall Over 3%: Hang Seng Opens Weaker As Focus Turns To Fed Minutes, China COVID-19 Cases
Hong Kong stocks opened in the red on Tuesday as investors and traders began considering the near-term risks weighing on the market, including the rising COVID-19 cases in China and the Federal Reserve’s minutes scheduled to be released on Wednesday. The benchmark Hang Seng lost close to 1% in morning trade.
Benzinga
What Does CarMax's Debt Look Like?
Shares of CarMax's Inc. KMX moved lower by 29.35% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt CarMax's has. According to the CarMax's's most recent financial statement as reported on September 30, 2022, total debt is at $18.72 billion, with $18.05 billion in long-term debt and $672.30 million in current debt. Adjusting for $56.77 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $18.66 billion.
Benzinga
Tesla, Amazon, Walt Disney, Zoom, Agilent: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
U.S. markets closed on a weaker note at the beginning of a short week that will see a Thanksgiving holiday. Major indices closed in the red over concerns surrounding COVID-related deaths in China and in the run-up to the release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes due on Wednesday. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are getting heavy investor attention today:
Benzinga
Where Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $2.62 versus the current price of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs at $0.7499, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga
$42M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,323,490 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0xcd531ae9efcce479654c4926dec5f6209531ca7b. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
Benzinga
Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Booking Holdings. Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened...
Benzinga
A Look Into Procter & Gamble's Debt
Over the past three months, shares of Procter & Gamble's Inc. PG fell by 0.91%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Procter & Gamble's has. Procter & Gamble's Debt. Based on Procter & Gamble's's financial statement as of October 19, 2022, long-term debt...
Benzinga
Why Surgery Partners Stock Is Falling 8% Today
Surgery Partners Inc SGRY shares are trading lower by 8.06% to $25.09 after the company announced a $275M common stock offering. Surgery Partners says an affiliate of Bain Capital, the company's controlling stockholder, has agreed to purchase $225 million of our common stock in a concurrent private placement at the same public offering price per share as the purchasers in the underwritten public offering.
Comments / 0