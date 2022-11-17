Read full article on original website
Related
BACKALLEYBUDDY
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Here's the scene: Operating System ~ Win. 11 pro Processor ~ Intel i5-12600KF Motherboard ~ ASUS B660 - PLUS Memory ~ RipJaws 16GB...
Sedat01
Sedat01 replied to the thread RTX 4090 owner launches class-action lawsuit against Nvidia over melting adapters.
Nvidia delivers official statement on melting RTX 4090 power cables
A hot potato: Power supply-related controversy has surrounded Nvidia's monstrous new flagship graphics card since before it launched. Users recently criticized the company after reports of melting power cables, but Nvidia claims only a handful of incidents occurred and that it was user error to blame. Nvidia issued an official...
Can You Build a Gaming PC for $1,000?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. With hardware prices growing ever higher and graphics cards costing a small fortune, you might think that $1,000 just isn't enough money to buy a good PC and play the latest games on it. But given that knowledge is power, it must be possible to do this by making sound decisions and clever purchases.
NorbertP
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Don't forget that your GPU is also a soundcard; if your monitor has speakers or an audio output then you're all set.
Qualcomm goes beyond the smartphone, shows off new hardware
Why it matters: Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit is typically a celebration of all things smartphone. After all, it's the time and place where the company unveils its latest SoC design for the next generation of premium Android smartphones. True to form, the company did introduce Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is expected to be the engine powering upcoming premium phones from Samsung, Motorola, and many other vendors including Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.
TechSpot
Intel boosts Arc performance with new drivers, unveils XeSS plugin for the Unreal Engine
Recap: Intel lifted the lid on two major updates to its Arc software stack at the end of last week. It announced a new driver that adds support for four recently released games and improves performance by ~5% in eight others, and a plugin for the Unreal Engine that makes it easier for developers to add XeSS to their games.
Lian Li's new V3000 Plus can hold two PCs and four watercooling radiators
Why it matters: Premium PC case maker Lian Li has been teasing its massive V3000 Plus chassis since 2021, and it is finally almost ready to ship. The V3000 Plus is a full-tower chassis with an all-aluminum exterior (steel interior) and virtually every bell and whistle you can think of. Lian Li designed the case for use in one of three configurations: standard to accommodate a typical machine with large hardware, rotated to give your GPU access to direct airflow and dual system mode for those interested in accommodating two separate builds in a single chassis.
joey13x
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. I must disagree, as much as I'd like to see Apple and Intel maintain their partnership but one just needs to look at the AIM Allience...
Home Depot for DIY Chips: What's the going trend?
The big picture: Earlier this year we were reviewing Analyst Day slides from leading semiconductor companies and a clear theme emerged. Large companies are all shifting in a similar direction, posing some potential challenges for their long-term positions. More and more customers are looking for special purpose chips, a coping mechanism for dealing with the slowdown in Moore's Law. And the big players are all looking to support those customers.
Zen 4 CPU prices fall dramatically, Ryzen 9 7950X at $574
What just happened? Since launching in September, AMD's Zen 4 processors have struggled to sell against Intel's Raptor Lake due to price and compatibility disadvantages. Team Red has addressed the situation with deep price cuts around the globe, but it's unclear if these are permanent drops or just holiday deals.
Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for future Android flagships
What just happened? During Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2022 conference in Hawaii, the wireless specialist introduced its latest premium mobile platform that'll power the next generation of flagship Android smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform is built on 4nm process technology and is comprised of a Kryo CPU featuring one prime core clocked at up to 3.2 GHz, four performance cores running at up to 2.8 GHz and three efficiency cores that can hit speeds of up to 2.0 GHz.
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro may get faster USB-C ports than mainstream models
In a nutshell: Apple has already confirmed that the iPhone will abandon its proprietary Lightning connector in favor of USB-C. The first USB-C iPhones are expected next year but according to the latest guidance from one Apple analyst, they won't all be created equally. In a recent post on Twitter,...
Intel must pay $949 million to patent troll VLSI for an outdated chip patent
What just happened? In its ongoing battle against VLSI, a now-defunct manufacturer of custom integrated circuits (ICs), Intel must pay a hefty fine for infringing a patent granted almost two decades ago. A federal jury in Texas has once again ruled in favor of VLSI, a non-operating company belonging to private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, ordering Intel to pay $949 million. It's a sum the Santa Clara corporation doesn't want to spend for a technology that doesn't even work with their latest computer chips.
kopimi9
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
The Backbone mobile game controller is now available for Android devices
In brief: The Backbone One has long been one of the most popular iOS game controllers, praised for its cross-compatibility and other features that go above and beyond. Now, Android users can access that functionality across native mobile games and streaming services. Backbone has started shipping an Android counterpart to...
The Best PC Speakers
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. A good set of speakers for your PC is essential when it comes to truly appreciating music, movies, and games. Crystal clear voices, explosive bass, and rich tones are all there for the listening, with the right hardware. Over the last decade, many users have moved on to using headphones while using their computers, but nothing beats the experience of sound filling a room.
More Samsung TVs get Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now
Why it matters: Samsung took a giant leap into the gaming market, announcing several gaming-related developments, including firmware updates that add Game Pass and GeForce Now apps to TVs you may already own. As long as you have a game-streaming subscription to any of Samsung's partners, you will be good to go without needing a gaming console or PC.
dadonimous
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
BWright
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0