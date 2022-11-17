ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

Fresno, Kings County burn permit holders can now conduct control burning

By John Houghton
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – People with current and valid hazard reduction burn permits can now conduct hazard reduction control burning at all elevations in western Fresno County and Kings County, according to Cal Fire.

Along with western Fresno County and Kings County, unincorporated areas west of I-5 are SRA (State Responsibility Area) land. In eastern Fresno County, unincorporated areas east of the Friant-Kern Canal are SRA land.

Cal Fire says property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting hazard reduction burns, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire at all times.

According to Cal Fire agricultural burning is NOT the same as hazard reduction burning – for more information please visit the Valley Air Website for burning regulations and burn day status.

Pile Burning Requirements

• Only dry, natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles, and tree trimmings may be burned.

• The burning of trash, painted wood, or other debris is not allowed.

• Do NOT burn on windy days.

• Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and in height. You can add to the pile as it burns down.

• Clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles.

• Have a shovel and a water source nearby.

• An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire at all times

Residents with current Hazard Reduction Burn Permits can confirm the burn day status by calling 1-877-HAZ-BURN (1-877-429-2876).

