Read full article on original website
Related
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Collider
Watch Michael J. Fox Receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Honor at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards
Michael J. Fox was celebrated for his outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The award was presented by Woody Harrelson, who worked with Fox on the movie, Doc Hollywood. As he introduced Fox, Harrelson said “to his cause, Michael J. Fox has brought understanding, empathy and resolve, and, with it, inspiration to millions who now stand a little taller, speak in a voice a little stronger and hold on just a little tighter to something all of humanity needs a whole lot more of — hope.”
Collider
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series
If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
Collider
When Will ‘Andor’ Season 2 Be Released?
It's hard to believe that the first season of Andor is coming to a close this week. With its 12-episode Season 1, Tony Gilroy's Rogue One prequel series has completely rewritten what Star Wars is capable of doing, not just in terms of television, but in terms of storytelling as a whole. With the finale on the horizon, Collider's own Steve Weintraub sat down to chat with Gilroy about the series, and naturally, he asked the most pressing question of all. When can fans expect Season 2?
Collider
New 'Tom Jones' Footage Spotlights Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde's Sizzling Chemistry
Masterpiece, a series that strives to bring "the best in drama to American public television audiences," has released a teaser trailer announcing the 2023 lineup. The brief 30-second trailer gives fans a look at all the series that will be on Masterpiece in the winter and spring of 2023, and within the trailer were brief snippets of shows such as Miss Scarlet & The Duke, All Creatures Great & Small, fan-favorite Sandition, and the highly-anticipated Tom Jones, a four-part miniseries.
Collider
'Supernatural' Actress Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47. Aycox’s cause of death has not been disclosed, but she had been diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing:. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented,...
U.S. Producer Lonestar Films Attaches Lead Cast for ‘Cancer’ Foray Into Bollywood
U.S.-based production house Lonestar Films has signed Indian actors Sharib Hashmi (Amazon Prime Video’s “The Family Man”), and Aahana Kumra, (“Lipstick Under My Burkha” and Netflix’s “Call My Agent Bollywood”) for “Cancer” its foray into Bollywood film production. The high concept Hindi-language thriller will be directed by Faisal Hashmi. Founded by Texas-based entrepreneur Pankaj Mamtora, Lonestar Films describes its maiden Indian production as a “mind-bending thriller.” Currently in pre-production, “Cancer” is expected to begin production early next year. A third lead actor is yet to join the cast. “I have not seen anything like this on an Indian screen. I’m highly impressed...
Collider
Why ‘Blue Lock’ Might Be the Next Big Sports Anime
Sports anime can be quite the fickle beast. A lot of series in the genre fizzle out quickly and quietly. Others get that burst of fame before receding into obscurity. However, sometimes, a series gets just lucky enough to strike it big. In recent years, there’s been Free! and Haikyuu!!, as well as Yuri on Ice and Kuroko no Basket, which have managed to gain a pretty massive following with both hardcore and casual watchers. There are also the smaller hits over the last few years, like Tsurune and Bakuten, with their small but mighty fanbases. However, since Haikyuu and Yuri on Ice, there hasn’t been one of those big hit sports anime.
Collider
Who Lived and Who Died in 'The Walking Dead' Series Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. “Rest In Peace,” the series finale of The Walking Dead, has now been unleashed on the world. Though it seemed like a bloodbath was coming, there were actually relatively few deaths despite the growing threat of evolving walkers invading the Commonwealth. Much of this was not entirely unexpected, as many familiar faces will be appearing in future spinoffs, but there still were surprisingly few consequential demises in this concluding chapter. With that being said, as this is still a harsh world, not everyone made it out in one piece. Thus, we are here to break down who bit the dust as well as who somehow managed to make it out alive.
Collider
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Scott McCall Looks Fiercer Than Ever in First Images
Teen Wolf: The Movie may be setting itself up as a nostalgic feast for fans of the supernatural werewolf drama, but it's clear audiences will witness a new side to their favorite characters. When the TV show wrapped in 2017, the core cast were still very much teens — albeit verging on the older side. Now, fans of the show are slated to be taken on a fresh ride with the story picking up 15 years later. Where the show previously explored lead hero Scott McCall's (Tyler Posey) werewolf transition, it is now set to explore his life metamorphosis instead.
Collider
How Hong Chau Went from Struggling to Book Auditions to Soaring in 'The Menu' & 'The Whale'
It may have taken Hong Chau longer than she would have liked for consistent opportunities to come her way, but it’s happening now and she’s proving that this industry should have taken notice far sooner. In her latest release, Mark Mylod’s The Menu, she’s a one-of-a-kind force as...
Collider
Did Rick and Michonne Return in ‘The Walking Dead’ Series Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. After more than a decade on television, The Walking Dead aired its series finale, “Rest In Peace,” last night. It saw a tentative end for characters new and old as the conflict with the Commonwealth that had been building came to a close. However, the franchise is not dead yet as it is now looking ahead to a whole host of spinoffs that are looming on the horizon. The most significant question left open surrounds the highly anticipated return of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) that the show had been long telegraphing the promise of. Each had departed from the story seasons ago and everyone had been left in the dark. The short answer is yes, both Rick and Michonne appeared at the end of the series finale.
Collider
'She Said': Patricia Clarkson and Andre Braugher Share Key Early Influences Like Denzel Washington
Director Maria Schrader’s She Said stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the real-life New York Times reporters who worked tirelessly to expose the numerous acts of sexual abuse committed by former film producer Harvey Weinstein. She Said spotlights the women who came forward with brave testimonies in order to put Weinstein behind bars and subsequently launch the #MeToo movement, which empowered those who had suffered abuse or harassment to find support, share their stories, and spark real change in the process.
Collider
Why 'Anastasia's Anya & Dimitri Are Better Than Any Disney Love Story
Anastasia is an outlier in the world of fairytale films. For starters, there's the fact that it's based on actual history rather than any fairytale. Second, despite sharing some similarities with the then-current house style of Disney's animated films, animator Don Bluth had left the House of Mouse to pursue his own animated projects, including The Secret of NIMH and All Dogs Go To Heaven. But what really makes the film stand out is the love story between the titular princess Anastasia (Meg Ryan) and con artist Dimitri (John Cusack).
Collider
'Severance' Gets Impressive Mondo Vinyl Release For Your Innie & Outie [Exclusive]
Ever think about what your innie would listen to and whether your outie would like it? Well now fans of Severance don't have to wonder! In a new amazing collection from Mondo, fans of the hit Apple TV+ series can take home the soundtrack of the series on November 23, which includes both an innie version (limited to 5000 numbered copies housed inside a bespoke concertina office folder) or the outie version (initial copies of the outie are 5000 with a slipcase).
Collider
James Gunn Reveals Making 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Was "Easy" Compared to 'Vol. 3'
James Gunn is on something of a farewell tour at Marvel. The new co-CEO and co-chairman of DC Studios is hard at work finishing up his final projects with one comic book brand before joining their main rivals. His final two projects for Marvel are both bold, ambitious, and typically...
Collider
'The Walking Dead' Series Finale Review: "Rest In Peace?" If Only We Were So Lucky
It was more than a decade ago that The Walking Dead aired its stunning first episode. Such a strong beginning is difficult to remember as we now find ourselves at the end of a meandering final season that, like the many that preceded it, lacks much remaining emotion or engagement. In many ways, it hasn’t ever really felt like this concluding season was actually building to anything of consequence or, in a broader sense, even really final. There are three spinoffs soon coming down the pipeline that mean this final episode, entitled “Rest In Peace,” is not going to be the last no matter how much we may wish it to be. Yet, somehow having stuck with the show through more than twelve years, multiple presidents, and a reshaping of society as we know it, the closing of this chapter still was a fascinating one. It was rushed, chaotic, and, to be blunt, rather disappointing. However, even as the show is not going to be remembered as one of the best due to its precipitous decline in quality, it certainly will hold an infamous place in television history for just how long it dragged on.
Collider
Teresa Palmer Joins Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’
According to Deadline, Teresa Palmer is the latest star to board director David Leitch's The Fall Guy. The film takes inspiration from a 1980s television series of the same name, that followed a stuntman embroiled in a drama outside his regular line of work. Palmer is the latest in a long line of big-name performers joining lead actor Ryan Gosling in the film slated for a March 1, 2024 release.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 9 Tear-Jerking Movies that Explore the Stages of Grief
In what will be the cinematic sendoff of the year (and perhaps the decade), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has movie-goers examining the five stages of grief. Denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance are all emotions we've seen characters embody onscreen time and time again. If these stages are portrayed correctly, viewers will be moved to tears from the sheer passion of the performance or because the onscreen scenario is too relatable.
Collider
'1899' Cast and Character Guide
The time travel and intricate narrative of Dark made the German series one of Netflix's most popular non-English language originals. Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the masterminds behind the hit drama, are at it again with their new project 1899. Set on a ship heading towards New York, a group of immigrants from all over the world seeks to fulfill their American dream. Yet, the trip proves to be far from ordinary when the passengers cross paths with the Prometheus, another migrant ship that was reportedly lost at sea. Their journey takes a horrifying turn as the group uncovers the Prometheus' history and how it connects to their past.
Comments / 0