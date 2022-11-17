Read full article on original website
'The Menu' Star Nicholas Hoult Reveals His Most Controversial Food Opinion
In director Mark Mylod’s horror-comedy, The Menu, a group of people head to a remote island where the renowned Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) is hosting an exclusive fine dining experience. Included in that group are Chef Slowik superfan Tyler, played by Nicholas Hoult, and his +1, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Margot, who seems to be the only person suspicious of the tension at the start of the evening.
From 'Chef' to 'Super': 10 Underrated Movies from MCU Directors
Over the past 14 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a massive multimedia media franchise that has brought together iconic Marvel superheroes into one shared universe. Beginning with 2008’s Iron Man, the MCU introduced audiences to beloved characters from Marvel Comics through individual films that would soon culminate in 2012’s The Avengers and beyond.
How Hong Chau Went from Struggling to Book Auditions to Soaring in 'The Menu' & 'The Whale'
It may have taken Hong Chau longer than she would have liked for consistent opportunities to come her way, but it’s happening now and she’s proving that this industry should have taken notice far sooner. In her latest release, Mark Mylod’s The Menu, she’s a one-of-a-kind force as...
Kirk Thatcher on When He Realized ‘Werewolf by Night’ Was Something Special
Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night took us all by surprise by showing what a true horror story would look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we can’t wait to have more of its amazing characters. Besides diving deep into the B-horror tradition for Werewolf by Night, director Michael Giacchino also brought a group of very talented stars to elevate his monster movie. One of these stars is no one less than Kirk Thatcher, a Hollywood legend involved with major franchises such as The Muppets and Star Trek. So, when Collider’s own Steve Weintraub sat down to talk with Thatcher about his legendary career, we used the opportunity to ask about what happened behind the scenes of Marvel Studios’ first Halloween special.
'Black Adam' Sets Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD Release Dates
Finally, the latest DC superhero is coming home. Today, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced to excited fans that Black Adam is coming soon to Digital and physical media with a whole slew of special features. The film will be available to own and rent on participating digital platforms on November 22 and will arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 3.
Nicolas Cage's 'Sand and Stones' Adds Jaeden Martell, Sadie Soverall and Maxwell Jenkins
The Nicolas Cage-led feature Sand and Stones has added three new cast members to its ranks. Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins, and Sadie Soverall join Cage in the survival action/thriller. The post-apocalyptic film will follow Cage's Paul and his teenage twin sons, Joseph (Martell) and Thomas (Jenkins). Despite the sparse world around them, the trio has managed to create a life for themselves, though they constantly live in fear. When they come face to face with imminent danger, they're forced to survive by any means necessary.
Matt Damon and 9 Other Actors Who Turned Down Lucrative Movie Roles
Saying no to the right role has implications beyond potential Oscar recognition. Opting out of a role could be a financial blunder that will plague an actor with a lifetime of regret. Matt Damon’s discomfort while calculating his losses for past opportunities during every press run is enough to make...
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Poster Shows Jake and Neytiri Taking Flight
After more than a decade of waiting, audiences are finally gearing up to witness a return to James Cameron's ground-breaking Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel comes on the back of Avatar's global success. As well as a compelling story and an out-of-the-box concept like no other, the 2009 blockbuster braced uncharted anteriority with its futuristic visuals. The upcoming sequel honors the time that has passed since the initial release and is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. It chronicles the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his other half Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their children. However, their life of bliss is abruptly interrupted when Pandora's existence is threatened once again. Jake and Neytiri team up with the army of the Na'vi race to protect their planet, encountering a string of trials - and tragedies - along the way.
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Scott McCall Looks Fiercer Than Ever in First Images
Teen Wolf: The Movie may be setting itself up as a nostalgic feast for fans of the supernatural werewolf drama, but it's clear audiences will witness a new side to their favorite characters. When the TV show wrapped in 2017, the core cast were still very much teens — albeit verging on the older side. Now, fans of the show are slated to be taken on a fresh ride with the story picking up 15 years later. Where the show previously explored lead hero Scott McCall's (Tyler Posey) werewolf transition, it is now set to explore his life metamorphosis instead.
New 'Tom Jones' Footage Spotlights Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde's Sizzling Chemistry
Masterpiece, a series that strives to bring "the best in drama to American public television audiences," has released a teaser trailer announcing the 2023 lineup. The brief 30-second trailer gives fans a look at all the series that will be on Masterpiece in the winter and spring of 2023, and within the trailer were brief snippets of shows such as Miss Scarlet & The Duke, All Creatures Great & Small, fan-favorite Sandition, and the highly-anticipated Tom Jones, a four-part miniseries.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' — 10 Ways the Sequel Ties into the Larger MCU
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit the cinemas running last week, breaking the November box office record by earning a staggering $180 million in its debut weekend. The film pleased fans and critics alike by paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away before filming began, crafting a deeply emotional and exciting movie, and tying into the larger MCU by teasing what's to come next.
Top 10 Rami Malek Movies and TV Shows You Didn't Know He Was In
Many may recognize American actor Rami Malek for his outstanding performance as Freddy Mercury in the 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody. The film was a box office sensation that delivered Malek an Academy Award for Best Actor. Malek's role has seen him rise to the A-list and become one of the most in-demand actors in America, with TIME magazine even naming Malek as one of the most influential people of 2019.
'She Said': Patricia Clarkson and Andre Braugher Share Key Early Influences Like Denzel Washington
Director Maria Schrader’s She Said stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the real-life New York Times reporters who worked tirelessly to expose the numerous acts of sexual abuse committed by former film producer Harvey Weinstein. She Said spotlights the women who came forward with brave testimonies in order to put Weinstein behind bars and subsequently launch the #MeToo movement, which empowered those who had suffered abuse or harassment to find support, share their stories, and spark real change in the process.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Retains Top Spot at Box Office with $67 Million Second Weekend
Disney and Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row. The superhero sequel is expected to make $67.3 million in its sophomore weekend, which is bang in the middle of expectations. This takes the film’s running domestic total to $288 million (although the most bullish projections had it topping $290 million domestically).
Unanswered Questions We Have After '1899' Season 1
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for 1899. Showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have a knack for creating mind-bending stories that explore the limit of human comprehension, and 1899 is no different. The series, streaming now on Netflix, follows the passengers of the Kerberos, a ship that leaves Europe to cross the ocean and get more than one thousand people to New York. However, as episodes go by, we learn the Kerberos is not a regular ship, and all its passengers are part of some bizarre experiment. As if this wasn’t intriguing enough, we soon discover there is no ship, and everything is part of a computer simulation.
Why 'Anastasia's Anya & Dimitri Are Better Than Any Disney Love Story
Anastasia is an outlier in the world of fairytale films. For starters, there's the fact that it's based on actual history rather than any fairytale. Second, despite sharing some similarities with the then-current house style of Disney's animated films, animator Don Bluth had left the House of Mouse to pursue his own animated projects, including The Secret of NIMH and All Dogs Go To Heaven. But what really makes the film stand out is the love story between the titular princess Anastasia (Meg Ryan) and con artist Dimitri (John Cusack).
'Andor': Tony Gilroy Explains Why Cassian and His Friends Don't Know About Jedi and Lightsabers [Exclusive]
For most of it's run, The Mandalorian avoided dabbling in lightsabers and Jedi, even with the revelation that Grogu was a Force user that survived Order 66. But Season 2 changed everything when it brought Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) into the plot, which even changed the trajectory of The Book of Boba Fett. There was also no way to avoid the obvious in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which the titular character is one of the franchise's most famous Jedi Masters and his friend-turned-adversary is Darth Vader.
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Gives Us a First Look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena
The cinematic calendar is about to change to 2023, which means moviegoers are about to have a bunch of new films to gush over. Arguably one of the most anticipated films next year is the untitled Indiana Jones 5, which will see star Harrison Ford put on the fedora one last time. After many years in development purgatory, the final film in this adventure saga is hitting theaters in June, and fans are finally getting their first official tease of the film thanks to Empire Magazine. As a part of their 2023 Preview issue that features Indy’s epic return as its cover story, we now have our first look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character Helena.
When Will ‘Andor’ Season 2 Be Released?
It's hard to believe that the first season of Andor is coming to a close this week. With its 12-episode Season 1, Tony Gilroy's Rogue One prequel series has completely rewritten what Star Wars is capable of doing, not just in terms of television, but in terms of storytelling as a whole. With the finale on the horizon, Collider's own Steve Weintraub sat down to chat with Gilroy about the series, and naturally, he asked the most pressing question of all. When can fans expect Season 2?
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Review: Adam Devine Revives a Franchise That Faded From the Spotlight
In keeping with the franchise's trend of using song lyrics as gags, I’ve got another confession to make: Pitch Perfect had completely lost me. It started out with a strong opening film back in 2012 that was light and fun, though didn’t really need to carry on beyond that. The second entry was serviceable, but largely forgettable. However, by the time we somehow got to a third film, all that could be explored with the now-graduated Bellas had been largely exhausted. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a spin-off television series centered around Adam Devine’s titular side character of Bumper Allen, sounds like it absolutely shouldn't work. Not only has he also graduated, but the story up until now had also seemed to largely run out of compelling comedic ideas of what to do with Bumper himself.
