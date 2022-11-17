Read full article on original website
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their third straight game by beating the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City
High School Basketball: Saints sweep Falcons in home opener
John Paul II’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams opened the home slate of the 2022 season with wins over Epiphany Monday night. In the nightcap, the boys’ team held off a furious fourth-quarter rally from the visitors to secure a 69-54 victory. The Saints led 51-33 after three quarters of play before Epiphany stormed back to cut the deficit to as low as seven in the closing minutes. ...
