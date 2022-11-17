ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WinterFest Has Officially Opened At Canada's Wonderland & Here's What To Expect (PHOTOS)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Canada's Wonderland. WinterFest has officially returned for its third year, and here's a first look at all the magic. The massive winter festival is now open and will run on select nights until December 31, 2022. The park has been transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland filled with millions of lights and enchanting moments.
