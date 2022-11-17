Read full article on original website
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Wichita Eagle
AFC Playoff Picture: Bengals Enter Wild Card Ranks For First Time In 2022
CINCINNATI — There is nothing like a cold, tough AFC North win. That's exactly what the Bengals just notched in a 37-30 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers to make them 6-4 on the season. Joe Burrow posted his third career 350-plus yard, four-TD game and now has his franchise...
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Chiefs’ thrilling comeback win against Chargers
In two months, as we are analyzing the cemented MVP case of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, we will point to Sunday night in Los Angeles. Patrick Mahomes put together his second game-winning drive in three weeks, this one with a little more efficiency to lift the Chiefs to a thrilling 30-27 win against the Chargers.
Wichita Eagle
This Mahomes pass went viral. Chiefs’ Reid was impressed with another part of play, too
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wowed numerous NFL analysts with his pinpoint 40-yard completion to tight end Jody Fortson during Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. After film review, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he was plenty impressed as well. “That was a thing of beauty,”...
Wichita Eagle
The Bills Dug Out of the Snow and Got Their Season Back on Track
Around 12:30 on Saturday afternoon, Bills PR chief Derek Boyko was behind the wheel with team COO Ron Raccuia sitting shotgun, the two having just navigated a circumstance they’d probably never anticipated encountering in their careers in professional football. The 77 inches a three-day winter storm dumped on the Southtowns region of the Buffalo suburbs was mostly on the ground by then, and they’d just picked up a stranded member of the team’s traveling party. The Bills were scheduled to leave for Detroit at 3 p.m.
Wichita Eagle
Packers Have Played Brutal Schedule
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers aren’t playing well, and a surprisingly challenging schedule of opponents has made them pay. The Packers kicked off the season by losing at the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are 8-2 after going 8-9 last season. After knocking off the Bears,...
Wichita Eagle
Bills-Lions Thanksgiving Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
Josh Allen and the high-powered Bills are the appetizer for NFL fans on Thanksgiving Day, kicking off the Week 12 three-game holiday slate when they head to Ford Field to square off with Jared Goff and the surging Lions. Buffalo is 3-2 straight-up (SU) and 2-2-1 against the spread (ATS)...
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Studs and Duds: Aidan Hutchinson, Jamaal Williams Shine
Make it three-in-a-row for Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions. For the first time since 2017, the Lions are officially on a three-game win streak. The latest triumph came Sunday, with a 31-18 win over the New York Giants. Though the matchup was a mismatch from a record perspective, with New...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s How Broncos Can Give Crowded RB Room a Shot in the Arm
The Denver Broncos designated Melvin Gordon as the starting running back against the Tennessee Titans last week. Gordon totaled seven carries for 24 rushing yards and four receptions for 46 yards. These stats are average at best, failing to contribute to overall team success. With the addition of Latavius Murray...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Says He Injured LT Ronnie Stanley
View the original article to see embedded media. With 4:10 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Ravens and the Panthers, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson fell on left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s left ankle, causing the former All-Pro lineman to limp off the field. He did not return to the game.
Wichita Eagle
QB Davis Mills: Texans ‘Going To Find A Way’ After Embarrassing Loss To Commanders
HOUSTON — Week 11 of the 2022 campaign was a dim day for the Houston Texans. From the lack of effort and frustration that led to the Texans' 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders at NRG Stadium, staying optimistic with seven games left in the season could be challenging.
Wichita Eagle
Live In-Game Updates: Commanders Lead Texans 20-0 At Half
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have returned to the NRG Stadium for an interconference match against the 5-5 Washington Commanders, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns. For the first time this season, the Texans will take the field without rookie prospect Derek Stingley Jr., who is out...
Wichita Eagle
SEC Shorts Buries Tennessee After Loss to South Carolina
The Tennessee Volunteers were shoe-ins for the College Football Playoff. Their one-loss to the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs was the best quality loss in the sport and kept them out of the SEC Championship game. They just had to win out, right? It seemed so simple. Not so fast. After more than a twenty-point favorite, turned a 25-point loss at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, the Volunteers' playoff chances are likely up in smoke.
Wichita Eagle
Swift, Goff, Chark Among Lowest PFF-Graded Lions
The Detroit Lions were able to execute their game plan on both sides of the football against the New York Giants. “I just think for our guys it’s another way just to memory bank what it took to win this game," Dan Campbell said postgame. "This type of game, on the road, knowing that type of opponent, what we had to do, and performing and producing inside this gameplan, and everything we needed to do.
Wichita Eagle
Bears QB Justin Fields Dealing with Shoulder Dislocation, per Report
Justin Fields’s status remains up in the air for Week 12 after he reportedly suffered a left shoulder dislocation late in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Bears quarterback was carted to the locker room in noticeable pain after sustaining an...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos-Panthers Week 12 Odds, Over/Under and Point Spread
The Broncos travel to North Carolina to take on the Panthers in Week 12 for a meeting between two of the worst teams in the NFL. Denver and Carolina would both have top five draft picks if the season ended today, except the Broncos don’t own their 2023 first-round selection. They sent it to Seattle as part of the trade package that helped land quarterback Russell Wilson, whose struggles have been at the heart of this disappointing season that began with such high hopes.
Wichita Eagle
Cincinnati Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday’s Game With Pittsburgh Steelers
PITTSBURGH — Bengals veteran punter Kevin Huber is inactive on Sunday. He's healthy, but Cincinnati promoted Drue Chrisman from the practice squad. Chrisman will handle the punting duties. He will also be the holder on Evan McPherson's field goal and extra point attempts. Ja'Marr Chase (hip), Dax Hill (shoulder),...
Wichita Eagle
Longhorns’ Steve Sarkisian Gushes Over ‘Special’ RB Bijan Robinson
Praise surrounding Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson has started to become redundant. That tends to happen when you've solidified yourself as one of the most talented players in college football. But after Saturday's 55-14 blowout win over the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, KS, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian pulled some...
Wichita Eagle
Brett Maher’s Birthday: Cowboys Redemption Tour Continues in Dallas
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has been maligned by some critics throughout his on-and-off NFL career. Having been on the street during the offseason, the 32-year-old won the kicking job in training camp ... Though not many were completely banking on his talent. And why? Frankly, that was due largely...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Jaylon Jones, Cornerback, Texas A&M Aggies
Wichita Eagle
Light Years Ahead!’ Cowboys at Vikings: What’s Zeke Injury Plan?
In regard to the health of his knee, one source's detailing of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott availability is phrasing it in a colorful and promising way. Zeke is "light years ahead'' of where he was a week ago, major progress from the knee sprain that has kept him sidelined for the last two games.
