ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Five things that stood out about the Chiefs’ thrilling comeback win against Chargers

In two months, as we are analyzing the cemented MVP case of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, we will point to Sunday night in Los Angeles. Patrick Mahomes put together his second game-winning drive in three weeks, this one with a little more efficiency to lift the Chiefs to a thrilling 30-27 win against the Chargers.
Wichita Eagle

The Bills Dug Out of the Snow and Got Their Season Back on Track

Around 12:30 on Saturday afternoon, Bills PR chief Derek Boyko was behind the wheel with team COO Ron Raccuia sitting shotgun, the two having just navigated a circumstance they’d probably never anticipated encountering in their careers in professional football. The 77 inches a three-day winter storm dumped on the Southtowns region of the Buffalo suburbs was mostly on the ground by then, and they’d just picked up a stranded member of the team’s traveling party. The Bills were scheduled to leave for Detroit at 3 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Packers Have Played Brutal Schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers aren’t playing well, and a surprisingly challenging schedule of opponents has made them pay. The Packers kicked off the season by losing at the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are 8-2 after going 8-9 last season. After knocking off the Bears,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Bills-Lions Thanksgiving Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread

Josh Allen and the high-powered Bills are the appetizer for NFL fans on Thanksgiving Day, kicking off the Week 12 three-game holiday slate when they head to Ford Field to square off with Jared Goff and the surging Lions. Buffalo is 3-2 straight-up (SU) and 2-2-1 against the spread (ATS)...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Studs and Duds: Aidan Hutchinson, Jamaal Williams Shine

Make it three-in-a-row for Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions. For the first time since 2017, the Lions are officially on a three-game win streak. The latest triumph came Sunday, with a 31-18 win over the New York Giants. Though the matchup was a mismatch from a record perspective, with New...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Here’s How Broncos Can Give Crowded RB Room a Shot in the Arm

The Denver Broncos designated Melvin Gordon as the starting running back against the Tennessee Titans last week. Gordon totaled seven carries for 24 rushing yards and four receptions for 46 yards. These stats are average at best, failing to contribute to overall team success. With the addition of Latavius Murray...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Says He Injured LT Ronnie Stanley

View the original article to see embedded media. With 4:10 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Ravens and the Panthers, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson fell on left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s left ankle, causing the former All-Pro lineman to limp off the field. He did not return to the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Live In-Game Updates: Commanders Lead Texans 20-0 At Half

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have returned to the NRG Stadium for an interconference match against the 5-5 Washington Commanders, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns. For the first time this season, the Texans will take the field without rookie prospect Derek Stingley Jr., who is out...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

SEC Shorts Buries Tennessee After Loss to South Carolina

The Tennessee Volunteers were shoe-ins for the College Football Playoff. Their one-loss to the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs was the best quality loss in the sport and kept them out of the SEC Championship game. They just had to win out, right? It seemed so simple. Not so fast. After more than a twenty-point favorite, turned a 25-point loss at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, the Volunteers' playoff chances are likely up in smoke.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Swift, Goff, Chark Among Lowest PFF-Graded Lions

The Detroit Lions were able to execute their game plan on both sides of the football against the New York Giants. “I just think for our guys it’s another way just to memory bank what it took to win this game," Dan Campbell said postgame. "This type of game, on the road, knowing that type of opponent, what we had to do, and performing and producing inside this gameplan, and everything we needed to do.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Bears QB Justin Fields Dealing with Shoulder Dislocation, per Report

Justin Fields’s status remains up in the air for Week 12 after he reportedly suffered a left shoulder dislocation late in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Bears quarterback was carted to the locker room in noticeable pain after sustaining an...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Broncos-Panthers Week 12 Odds, Over/Under and Point Spread

The Broncos travel to North Carolina to take on the Panthers in Week 12 for a meeting between two of the worst teams in the NFL. Denver and Carolina would both have top five draft picks if the season ended today, except the Broncos don’t own their 2023 first-round selection. They sent it to Seattle as part of the trade package that helped land quarterback Russell Wilson, whose struggles have been at the heart of this disappointing season that began with such high hopes.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Longhorns’ Steve Sarkisian Gushes Over ‘Special’ RB Bijan Robinson

Praise surrounding Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson has started to become redundant. That tends to happen when you've solidified yourself as one of the most talented players in college football. But after Saturday's 55-14 blowout win over the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, KS, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian pulled some...
AUSTIN, TX
Wichita Eagle

Brett Maher’s Birthday: Cowboys Redemption Tour Continues in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has been maligned by some critics throughout his on-and-off NFL career. Having been on the street during the offseason, the 32-year-old won the kicking job in training camp ... Though not many were completely banking on his talent. And why? Frankly, that was due largely...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Light Years Ahead!’ Cowboys at Vikings: What’s Zeke Injury Plan?

In regard to the health of his knee, one source's detailing of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott availability is phrasing it in a colorful and promising way. Zeke is "light years ahead'' of where he was a week ago, major progress from the knee sprain that has kept him sidelined for the last two games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy