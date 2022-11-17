ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'The best players have to play' — Hurricanes freshmen getting more chances as season winds down

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

Miami’s coaches didn’t need to have a formal conversation to officially hand down the title of “starting linebacker” to freshman Wesley Bissainthe. He was already taking on that role.

The former Miami Central star has been with the Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3 ACC) since January, and he has seen his involvement grow as the season progressed. Now, he’s one of several true freshmen filling key roles for the Hurricanes as they head into their road game with Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) on Saturday.

“It’s something that we believe in: the best players have to play, and they’re going to get a chance to prove it all the time,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said.

In his first start, Bissainthe played a season-high 36 defensive snaps. He made six tackles and earned a 71.1 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. The site gives him a 77.2 defensive grade for the season.

“He’s like an eraser,” Cristobal said. “Let’s say a team blocks counter well and the ball’s about to spit out there. Boom, second and 8 because he can accelerate, he’s a striker. He’s got great hips, great balance and body control, as instinctive as it gets. You want a team full of Wesleys. High-level football players.

“That guy hates losing. That guy refuses to give in.”

Bissainthe was one of two key freshmen to make a starting debut against the Yellow Jackets, joining quarterback Jacurri Brown.

Brown completed 14 of 19 passes for 136 yards and ran for another 98 (not including an 11-yard sack). The freshman threw three touchdowns in the victory. He may start against Clemson, but Cristobal did not announce a starting quarterback.

“To be a freshman starter on the road, back in your home state, you can imagine the anxiety that he probably had leading up to the game,” offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said. “But he’s a poised player, and that really showed throughout the game, and he brought energy and excitement to the sideline.”

Miami fans got a view of what the future could look like against Georgia Tech when Brown threw a touchdown pass to freshman tight end Jaleel Skinner. It was Brown’s second career touchdown pass (he threw his first earlier in the game to tight end Will Mallory) and Skinner’s first touchdown catch. The two freshmen are roommates, as well.

“It was a surreal moment,” Skinner said. “I really enjoyed it. It was something that we were drawing up all week in practice, and I was like, ‘I hope they call it. I hope they call it.’ Once I saw the signal, I knew it was going to be something great.”

Other freshmen who played large roles were Anez Cooper, who has stepped up to start on an offensive line that has been battered by injuries , and defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly, who played 31 snaps.

After getting a big lead against the Yellow Jackets, the Hurricanes sent in other freshmen who were further down the depth chart, like defensive linemen Ahmad Moten and Cyrus Moss (14 snaps each) and defensive backs Marketh Williams (14 snaps) and Jaden Harris (12 snaps).

“I think any time you can get guys on the field, it’s awesome, man. Right?” Cristobal said. “You work hard, you may not have earned starter-type reps, but being on the field and getting those first reps, it’s invaluable. It really is because now you’ve got to do it live.

“It’s going to be viewed by all your peers, right? You’ve got to get the calls from the sideline, you’ve got to make the adjustment on the field and then there’s no do-over. There’s no whistle, ‘Let’s reload this play, run it again.’ No, now it’s real.”

Skinner said the entire freshman class is close and they’re enjoying their opportunities on the field, but he knows the entire group has worked for the chances they’re getting now.

“None of the stuff we’re given now, all the opportunities we got, we all earned,” Skinner said. “We had to work hard from Day 1 when we got here in the spring to now to get in the position we have. Each one of us, we just enjoy every snap we get out there and have fun with it.”

Skinner, who was a highly prized recruit a year ago, said the incoming 2023 recruiting class (which is currently ranked ninth in the nation) will have to follow the 2022 class’ lead and work for every opportunity.

“The freshmen coming in, they’ve got to understand when you get here, it’s straight business every day,” Skinner said. “Every day is a work day, so you’ve got to bring your stuff every day.”

