Pressure on the Chancellor is rising as Government borrowing struck £13.5 billion in October as it booked the first costs of the energy support schemes for households.Jeremy Hunt warned there is “no easy path to balancing the nation’s books” after the scale of increased spending was unveiled.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the reading was £4.4 billion higher than the same month last year and was the fourth highest figure for October on record.The figure for October was, nevertheless, below the expectations of economists, with a consensus of experts predicting borrowing of £21 billion for the month.Public sector net...

38 MINUTES AGO