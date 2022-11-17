ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Republicans skip Pelosi’s speech announcing she is stepping down as Democratic leader

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks announcing her plans to step down as leader of the Democratic caucus on Thursday, but most of her Republican colleagues will have to catch a recording.The GOP side of the House sat largely empty on Thursday — Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was among those not in attendance — while the Democratic side was packed; most of Ms Pelosi’s House Democrat allies showed up, as did Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who walked over from the Senate side of the Capitol to witness the historic moment. Mr McCarthy told reporters after the speech that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Kevin McCarthy faces ‘an almost impossible task’ if Republicans win the House

As the Democrats’ chances to hold the House majority narrow, the floodgates for Kevin McCarthy’s own personal hell are about to open. A thin majority will mean Mr McCarthy is more of a prisoner to archconservatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert (who looks increasingly more likely to win her race in Colorado’s 3rd district).To get a better idea of what’s going to happen for House Republicans, The Independent spoke with Brendan Buck. Mr Buck is familiar with the internal GOP strife as he served as Speaker John Boehner’s press secretary and a counsellor to Speaker Paul...
COLORADO STATE
Flathead Beacon

Republicans Select Regier, Ellsworth as House Speaker and Senate President

House and Senate Republicans on Wednesday selected Rep. Matt Regier of Kalispell and Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton as the leaders of their respective caucuses, cueing up a 2023 legislative session in which the GOP will enjoy the first two-thirds supermajority since Montana drafted its modern Constitution in 1972. “Smile...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Who will replace Nancy Pelosi after House speaker exits Democratic leadership?

Nancy Pelosi has announced that she will step aside to allow a new leader to take the reins of the House Democratic caucus.The speaker of the House made a floor speech annoucing her plans just after noon. She has led the Democratic caucus since being elevated to minority leader in 2003, and became the first woman to be Speaker when she was first elected to the role in 2007.“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said, and while not specifically naming a successor she noted that it was time for a new generation to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWL-AMFM

House GOP selects Scalise for majority leader, McCarthy up for speaker

The House Republican Caucus today nominated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for Speaker of the House, and Whip Steve Scalise for Majority Leader. McCarthy beat back a challenge from Arizona Republican Andy Biggs. The Republican Party is poised to take a narrow majority when the 118th Congress begins in January, but a handful of races remain too close to call.
ARIZONA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As Leader Of House Democrats But Staying In Congress

Fresh off the back of a stronger-than-expected showing in last week’s midterm elections, Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t done with Washington, DC, just yet. After Republicans took control of the House of Representatives with only a slim majority that shattered conservatives' hopes of a “red wave,” Pelosi decided on Thursday to step down as leader of House Democrats after more than 19 years in the role.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Senate Republicans re-elect Mitch McConnell as minority leader

Senate Republicans have once again chosen Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell to lead their conference when the 118th Congress convenes in January. Of the 48 Republicans who will serve in the upper chamber starting next year, 37 voted to keep the Bluegrass State’s senior senator as their leader, while ten of them voted for Florida senator Rick Scott, who headed the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 election cycle. One senator voted to abstain.Mr Scott, who has often clashed with Mr McConnell over matters of tactics and strategy as the GOP pushed to regain the majority in the upper...
KENTUCKY STATE
KSAT 12

Kevin McCarthy elected House GOP leader over objections from Chip Roy, Michael Cloud and other hard-liners

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won his party's nomination for House Speaker, but not without some pushback from Texas conservatives. During the House Republican Conference meeting Tuesday to pick its leadership for the next Congress, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, nominated Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, as an alternative candidate for speaker in a direct challenge to McCarthy, according to a source familiar with the secret ballot voting process. U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria, seconded the nomination. Both members belong to the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, which has long challenged the status quo among the Republican conference.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

McConnell faces brewing discontent from Senate Republicans

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing a brewing challenge to his position as the top Republican in the Senate. Several senators are campaigning to delay a vote scheduled for next week that was expected to return McConnell to the top job. The Kentucky Republican has held...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Republicans win majority of seats in U.S. House, CBS News projects

The GOP is now projected to win between 218 and 223 seats, a narrow majority. Republicans needed 218 to claim control of the House. Ballots are still being counted in a handful of close races. Though the projections indicate Republicans will prevail, their slim majority is likely to complicate House...
Axios

Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate

Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Rep. Andy Biggs to reportedly challenge Kevin McCarthy for Speaker's gavel

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) is reportedly considering a dark horse bid to challenge House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) campaign to become the incoming Speaker of the House should Republicans secure a narrow majority, as they're widely expected to do. While Biggs has yet to confirm any such plans, CNN has reported that not only is he mulling a run at the position, but that McCarthy's team is already planning to address the potential threat from his right flank.

