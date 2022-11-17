Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Only minor injuries suffered Wednesday in Mississippi 42 wreck in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident near the Forrest County-Perry County line last week resulted in minor injuries. On Wednesday at about 6:45 p.m., firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of Mississippi 42-Hensarling Road after a call of a three vehicle motor vehicle collision.
Three injured in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Saturday, November 19. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. near mile-marker 78. Two cars were in the median, one with minor damage and the […]
WDAM-TV
Wanted man arrested in case related to West 5th Street shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting incident earlier in November. According to HPD, 38-year-old Jerome Strickland, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on four active warrants for aggravated assault....
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. missing person found safe, back home with family
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that 65-year-old Cindy Spencer has been located and safely returned home. Spencer was reported missing by the JCSD on Sunday, Nov. 20. Officials said she had last been seen the week before driving a green 2009 Buick Enclave...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. sheriff hopes rings will help public identify remains
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office hopes that new developments in the investigation of remains found near Camp Shelby will lead investigators closer to making an identification. Conservation officers from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks found the human skeletal remains on Oct....
WDAM-TV
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders from five fire departments in Jones County responded to a head-on collision Friday evening that injured both drivers. The accident took place on Mississippi 29 south, about a half-mile south of Ellisville around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately began rendering emergency...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. asking public’s help in locating missing person
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the location of a person reported missing. Cindy Spencer, 65, stands about feet, 8 inches and weighs about 100 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen last week driving a green 2009...
WDAM-TV
CFD: Fire at Collins restaurant determined accidental, unintentional
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Upon completion of an on-scene investigation, the cause of fire at a locally owned restaurant has been determined to be none-suspicious, according to the Collins Fire Department. Personnel with both the City of Collins Fire Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office worked together during...
WDAM-TV
LFD providing fire alarms to Laurel city residents
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department has recently begun installing fire alarms and providing fire extinguishers to homeowners for free. “We like to come in, and if they don’t have any fire alarms or any fire extinguishers, we’re able to provide some for these people,” said Firefighter Derek Ward.
WDAM-TV
Thanksgiving schedule updates for Pine Belt garbage collections
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s important to note that many cities in the Pine Belt will have updated garbage collection schedules for this week. In the City of Laurel, WastePro will be running three trucks every day until they get caught back up with their normal schedule. They are expected to be running this Saturday in order to get caught up.
WDAM-TV
Brooklyn firefighter’s home damaged in Saturday fire
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) -A Brooklyn firefighter and his family saw their own home in flames in a devastating Saturday night fire. A post on the Forrest County Fire Service’s Facebook page said the family’s two oldest girls lost everything and that the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
WDAM-TV
Hub City teenager arrested for stealing vehicle after driver leaves keys inside
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg teenager has been arrested for stealing a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Cassius Taylor, 18, was arrested in the 100 block of Capitol Street after stealing a 2007 Ford F-150 that was unlocked with the keys left inside, around 2 a.m.
WDAM-TV
Buckley News and Glory House partner for food drive
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Holidays are approaching, and food pantries across the Pine Belt are in need of your help. The Glory House in Laurel is one of them. It services over 1000 families a month over the span of 10 counties, and they say that they are in desperate need of help.
WLOX
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 53-year-old Francesca McKay died from the wreck. Switzer says McKay was heading home from work on Larkin Smith Drive around 5 p.m. when the crash happened on Seaway.
vicksburgnews.com
Murder-for-hire scheme leads to arrest of Hattiesburg woman
A Hattiesburg woman was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted capital murder after a failed murder-for-hire plot. According to Hattiesburg police, Shameka Latrece Hall, 42, was arrested and charged after trying to hire someone to kill an acquaintance of hers. Hall was booked into the Forrest County Jail just...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Wanted Man Who Taunted Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. On Facebook Arrested
After the Jones County Sheriff’s Department posted several suspects who were wanted on a variety of warrants on their Facebook page, one of the wanted men commented on his own photo. Jenise Bolin, wanted on a Bench Warrant commented saying,. “I know the whereabouts of the first individual. How...
WDAM-TV
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a Gulfport fatal shooting. Royce Alexander Barthelemy is wanted on a murder warrant. He is described as a 28-year-old black man roughly 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police...
WDAM-TV
‘They lost everything,’ Sumrall fire destroys home Thursday night
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - A housefire destroyed a Sumrall family’s home on Thursday night, but, thankfully, no one was hurt. The Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department reported that the fire occurred at 15 Ravenwood Lane on Thursday as the family was getting ready to end its evening. Chief Virginia Hayes...
WLOX
Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday fatal shooting. Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution. Gulfport Police responded to a report of a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street to a report of a homicide...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to work on crossing off its “Most Wanted” list. Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted” individuals with bench warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court. The individuals’ charges are unrelated.
