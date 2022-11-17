NJ man charged for fatally shooting neighbor in dispute over victim's dog: police

TURNERSVILLE, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man is accused of gunning down his neighbor amid an argument over the victim's dog Wednesday morning.

Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, shot the unnamed victim in the parking lot of the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in the Turnersville section of Washington Township, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by NJ.com .

Officers responded to the apartment just after 10:30 a.m. and found the victim on the ground in the parking lot.

Witnesses identified Lahneman as being outside "in close proximity to the victim," polices said in probable cause affidavit filed with the charges.

He was then arrested and charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

According to witness interviews and a statement Lahneman gave after his arrest, police determined he and the victim were outside disputing about the victim's dog when the argument turned physical.

Immediately following the altercation, the victim began to retreat and witnesses heard two gunshots," police said, noting that no one else was in the area where the two men were located when the shots were heard.

Lahneman reportedly then returned to his apartment, exited and was arrested.

The affivavit said officers would find a handgun in plain sight during a protective sweep inside his unit.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.