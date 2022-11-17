ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, NJ

NJ man charged for fatally shooting neighbor in dispute over victim's dog: police

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370YmG_0jEh4MhA00

TURNERSVILLE, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man is accused of gunning down his neighbor amid an argument over the victim's dog Wednesday morning.

Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, shot the unnamed victim in the parking lot of the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in the Turnersville section of Washington Township, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by NJ.com .

Officers responded to the apartment just after 10:30 a.m. and found the victim on the ground in the parking lot.

Witnesses identified Lahneman as being outside "in close proximity to the victim," polices said in probable cause affidavit filed with the charges.

He was then arrested and charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

According to witness interviews and a statement Lahneman gave after his arrest, police determined he and the victim were outside disputing about the victim's dog when the argument turned physical.

Immediately following the altercation, the victim began to retreat and witnesses heard two gunshots," police said, noting that no one else was in the area where the two men were located when the shots were heard.

Lahneman reportedly then returned to his apartment, exited and was arrested.

The affivavit said officers would find a handgun in plain sight during a protective sweep inside his unit.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ State Police charge six during seven-month auto-theft investigation

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Monmouth County) – The New Jersey State Police have charged six suspects and dismantled an auto theft ring in New Jersey and New York linked to the theft of more than 30 high-end vehicles worth more than $3 million during a seven-month investigation, state police said.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver charged with DUI, careless driving in Hunterdon County

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Somerset County man is facing charges including driving under the influence in Readington Township, according to police. On Friday, November 18, Johan Navarro-Carvajal, 39, of South Bound Brook Borough was stopped while traveling on County Line Road, police said. Navarro-Carvajal’s vehicle was...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust

NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged for illegally killing 4 black bear cubs, DEP says

A 22-year-old man from Ringwood was charged Tuesday for illegally shooting and killing four black bear cubs, officials said in a statement Wednesday. Matthew Ligus was issued summonses for the alleged killings which in total carry fines between $1,610 and $5,760, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
RINGWOOD, NJ
Shore News Network

Police seek to identify Kohl’s customer who confused cashier out of $200

WEST WHITELAND TWP, PA – Detectives in West Whiteland Township are seeking to identify a man who is suspected of intentionally confusing a cashier to scam the Kohl’s department store out of $220 on Monday. According to police, at around 4:00 pm, the unknown male attempted to purchase an item. “The male continued to exchange currency with the cashier and was able to keep $220 by confusing the cashier,” police said today. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Pezick at spezick@westwhiteland.org or 484-875-6021. The post Police seek to identify Kohl’s customer who confused cashier out of $200 appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, PA
wwnytv.com

2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
OGDENSBURG, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy