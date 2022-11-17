Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Seattle Kraken Send Shane Wright to AHL Coachella Valley
The Seattle Kraken assigned Shane Wright to the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds for a conditioning stint. Wright, Seattle’s fourth overall selection at the 2022 NHL draft, has been scratched in 11 of the Kraken’s 18 games this season. The 18-year-old forward has registered just one point in seven games while logging 8:06 per game this season.
Wichita Eagle
NHL Three Stars: Sergachev, Vasilevskiy and Crosby Steal the Show
This is THN.com’s Three Stars of the Week feature, in which we pick out the NHL’s best performers of the past seven days. Straightforward enough for you, no? Let’s get to it:. 3. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby generated three goals and seven points in three games...
DeRozan helps Bulls halt Celtics’ 9-game winning streak
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls stopped Boston’s nine-game win streak, beatin
Comments / 0