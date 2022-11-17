John Paul II’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams opened the home slate of the 2022 season with wins over Epiphany Monday night. In the nightcap, the boys’ team held off a furious fourth-quarter rally from the visitors to secure a 69-54 victory. The Saints led 51-33 after three quarters of play before Epiphany stormed back to cut the deficit to as low as seven in the closing minutes. ...

