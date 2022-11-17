ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Basketball: Saints sweep Falcons in home opener

John Paul II’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams opened the home slate of the 2022 season with wins over Epiphany Monday night. In the nightcap, the boys’ team held off a furious fourth-quarter rally from the visitors to secure a 69-54 victory. The Saints led 51-33 after three quarters of play before Epiphany stormed back to cut the deficit to as low as seven in the closing minutes. ...

