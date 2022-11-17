Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Teen Girl Slain in Prince George's County
The skeletal remains of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in October were found in Takoma Park, Maryland, and police say they're working to identify who killed her. Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was last seen the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt police said.
foxbaltimore.com
Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
fox5dc.com
Elderly man carjacked at gunpoint in downtown Ocean City; several teens and 12-year-old arrested
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Authorities arrested several teens and a 12-year-old after an elderly man was carjacked in downtown Ocean City early Friday morning. Police say they were responding to reports of possible vehicle break-ins when they got the call for an armed carjacking in the 300 block of Dorchester Street.
Brian Ward was reported missing in 2020, police claim they have the person who killed him in custody
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Dec. 3, 2021, prior to Nguyen's arrest. Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to the death of a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing in 2020. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), Brian Ward was considered...
Four Injured, One Killed In Separate Baltimore Shootings, Police Say
Authorities say that a 25-year-old man was killed in Baltimore as police continue to investigate a trio of shootings that happened within six hours of each other on Sunday night. The busy evening began shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, when Southwest District Patrol officers from the Baltimore...
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
Investigators reveal likely cause of fiery condo explosion in Gaithersburg
Investigators have revealed the likely cause of a fiery explosion last week at a Gaithersburg condominium complex.
27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
14-year-old arrested after attempting to break into cars in Severn
Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested a 14-year-old for attempting to break into cars Monday morning. After he was caught, the 14-year-old dropped a loaded a firearm.
NBC Washington
Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police
An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
Accused drunk driver charged in deadly, wrong-way interstate crash in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP said a driver who was drunk and heading the wrong way on Interstate 97 caused a crash that involved several vehicles and killed a man Saturday morning. Troopers said the wreck happened on Interstate 97 at Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. Three cars […]
Patrons injured after driver crashes car into Germantown medical marijuana facility
GERMANTOWN, Md. — A woman driving on Middlebrook Road in Germantown Monday crashed into a marijuana dispensary, injuring herself and two other adult patrons, according to Montgomery County Fire. Three people had minor injuries after the incident, officials said. They are still investigating what could have led to the...
Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
fox5dc.com
Weeks after deadly stabbing, man arrested for murder in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man accused of stabbing someone during a fight is facing charges, including murder. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Friday that officers arrested Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland, 29, of Clinton for the killing of Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, of Suitland. Investigators said Scottland stabbed Taylor […]
Prosecutors: THC gummies killed Virginia 4-year-old
SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. — New details were revealed in court Monday in the death of a 4-year-old, whose mother is charged with his murder. At the Spotsylvania County Courthouse, Dorothy Clements repeatedly shook her head in disagreement with prosecutors' allegations she was solely responsible for the death of her 4 year old son. The prosecutors are alleging that Clements' 4-year-old son, Tanner, ate up to 15 Delta-8 THC gummies; the dosage and brand has not been revealed.
