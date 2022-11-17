ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Delivery Driver Leaves Hilarious Request for Homeowner on Her Ring Camera

By Kourtney Borman
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5JKi_0jEh40MR00

We'd never live this down!

I have to say it, I don’t give delivery drivers enough credit a lot of times. They deliver packages of things that I probably shouldn’t have ordered in the first place, and oftentimes they’re there through thick and thin, the rain and snow, early and late, just so I get that jumbo-sized unicorn plushie or the drunken purchase that no one will admit to making after its on our porch.

And outside of times when those porch items get stolen , I’m usually pretty happy. But if I’d gotten a Ring message like the one left by Shaina Campbell ’s delivery driver, I might be rethinking my life choices.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

So Shaina buys a LOT of stuff from Amazon and other delivery sites. Like, a lot. It also helps that she is friends with the local delivery driver from the Post Office, but still, the message that said friend leaves is pretty darn funny.

It starts off with a ‘psst’, like the driver is revealing some secret to the world. She leans in close, getting right up next to the camera, to deliver her ‘words of wisdom’ to poor Shaina. Those words? To ‘resist the urge to buy every single item off of Amazon.’ And while the driver knows it is hard, she is probably also the person who has to stop by, day in and day out, to drop off said packages.

It kind of makes me wonder just how many packages Shaina had delivered that it would make her poor driver request that she finally back off her buying streak, just a little bit! And no, Shaina - even if it is for work, it still counts against your 'quota!'


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
intheknow.com

Woman notices ‘unknown’ charge on grocery store receipt: ‘This is a warning’

A woman is warning people to always check their grocery store receipts after a bizarre incident at the store. TikToker Julia Taylor said she had heard of similar scams before but ignored them because she assumed they were fake. But recently, she learned “this stuff actually happens.”. After Taylor...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Tracey Folly

Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
Newsweek

Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'

A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
735
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy