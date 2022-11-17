Delivery Driver Leaves Hilarious Request for Homeowner on Her Ring Camera

We'd never live this down!

I have to say it, I don’t give delivery drivers enough credit a lot of times. They deliver packages of things that I probably shouldn’t have ordered in the first place, and oftentimes they’re there through thick and thin, the rain and snow, early and late, just so I get that jumbo-sized unicorn plushie or the drunken purchase that no one will admit to making after its on our porch.

And outside of times when those porch items get stolen , I’m usually pretty happy. But if I’d gotten a Ring message like the one left by Shaina Campbell ’s delivery driver, I might be rethinking my life choices.

So Shaina buys a LOT of stuff from Amazon and other delivery sites. Like, a lot. It also helps that she is friends with the local delivery driver from the Post Office, but still, the message that said friend leaves is pretty darn funny.

It starts off with a ‘psst’, like the driver is revealing some secret to the world. She leans in close, getting right up next to the camera, to deliver her ‘words of wisdom’ to poor Shaina. Those words? To ‘resist the urge to buy every single item off of Amazon.’ And while the driver knows it is hard, she is probably also the person who has to stop by, day in and day out, to drop off said packages.

It kind of makes me wonder just how many packages Shaina had delivered that it would make her poor driver request that she finally back off her buying streak, just a little bit! And no, Shaina - even if it is for work, it still counts against your 'quota!'



