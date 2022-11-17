Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
3 teens charged with aggravated murder after shots fired in Goshen, court records show
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Three teenagers have been charged with aggravated murder after police say they fired shots into a residential area in Goshen Township on Nov. 10. Courts records show that Daniel Colegate, 18, Vinay Julious, 19, and Joshua Marks, 19, were arrested following the incident. According to Goshen...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 'Dumb luck' is the only thing separating attempted aggravated murder charge and murder charge
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — An argument through text messages led to violence in Clermont County, which resulted in three local teenagers being charged with attempted aggravated murder. Joshua Marks, 19, of Fairfield, Vinay Julious, 19, of Monroe and Daniel Colgate, 18, of Loveland appeared in Clermont County Municipal Court...
200 pounds of pot found in drug search, 3 arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) -- Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large number of drugs, vehicles, guns and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
WLWT 5
Police: 18-year-old shot, killed by family member in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are releasing more details surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Fairfield. According to police, 18-year-old Chase Williams was shot and killed during an altercation with a family member. Police said on Nov. 17 just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the 5000...
WKRC
Wanted suspect leads police on a chase that ends in a crash in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man wanted on outstanding warrants led officers on a police chase, according to Bethel Police. Officers spotted Austin Burdine driving near Starling Road and Plane Street at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said they tried to pull Burdine over but he took off. Bethel...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead in overnight South Fairmont crash
CINCINNATI — One person has died after an overnight crash in South Fairmont. It happened in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue, near Baker Avenue, at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a male driver of a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am lost control of their vehicle, crossed the...
Cincinnati Herald
$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen
A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris Jr. during a brief hearing last week.
WLWT 5
Brown County Sheriff's Office: Inmate dies after experiencing 'medical episode' in cell
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — The Brown County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a Brown County Jail inmate died after experiencing a medical episode in his cell. Deputies say at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an inmate contacted corrections staff to say his cellmate, 40-year-old Joshua Oetzel, was suffering a...
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton Sunday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>5 killed, 25 hurt in shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hoover Avenue near Strawberry Row...
WLWT 5
Fairfield police arrest man after injuring 1 in shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield police say a man has been arrested following a shooting Friday morningthat placed schools near Southgate Boulevard and Eastgate Drive on lockdown. Police say 23-year-old Oscar Luis Torres Ramos has been arrested and charged with felonious assault after shooting a 22-year-old man Friday morning. Officials...
Fox 19
Man dies after shooting in Roselawn, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead after a shooting in Roselawn Saturday morning, police said. Officers say they were called to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive around 4:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found Thomas Duncan, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Officers say they attempted...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Ridgeview Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Ridgeview Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Report of vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of intentional vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road at Fenwick Avenue in Norwood. Victim claims suspects crashed into his vehicle and took the car at gunpoint. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WKRC
Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
wvxu.org
44-year-old cold case cracked in Hamilton County
After more than 40 years, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has indicted Ralph Howell for the rape and murder of 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson. On March 24, 1978, Thompson went missing after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar in Oakley. Weeks later, her...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Fairfield; lockdown lifted at nearby schools
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Fairfield on Friday. It happened around 8:50 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southgate Boulevard and Eastgate Drive. Officers at the scene found a male victim that had been shot....
Mom changes plea to guilty in death of daughter, 12, found in their Xenia home in June
XENIA — The 43-year-old mother of 12-year-old Aaliyah Artis will learn her fate in December after she decided to a plea agreement in the investigation of the child’s death. A Dec. 21 hearing has been scheduled for Mary Artis on two felony counts of endangering children, according to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Cincinnati police: Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
Police found him 10:15 a.m. Friday after going missing at 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said he is safe and healthy.
WKRC
Police arrest suspect in East Price Hill homicide
EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting last month in East Price Hill. Anthony Jamison, 28, was shot and killed at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street in the early morning hours of October 23. On Nov. 16,...
