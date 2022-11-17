ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Police: 18-year-old shot, killed by family member in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are releasing more details surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Fairfield. According to police, 18-year-old Chase Williams was shot and killed during an altercation with a family member. Police said on Nov. 17 just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the 5000...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead in overnight South Fairmont crash

CINCINNATI — One person has died after an overnight crash in South Fairmont. It happened in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue, near Baker Avenue, at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a male driver of a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am lost control of their vehicle, crossed the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen

A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris Jr. during a brief hearing last week.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton Sunday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>5 killed, 25 hurt in shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hoover Avenue near Strawberry Row...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Fairfield police arrest man after injuring 1 in shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield police say a man has been arrested following a shooting Friday morningthat placed schools near Southgate Boulevard and Eastgate Drive on lockdown. Police say 23-year-old Oscar Luis Torres Ramos has been arrested and charged with felonious assault after shooting a 22-year-old man Friday morning. Officials...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Man dies after shooting in Roselawn, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead after a shooting in Roselawn Saturday morning, police said. Officers say they were called to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive around 4:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found Thomas Duncan, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Officers say they attempted...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of intentional vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road at Fenwick Avenue in Norwood. Victim claims suspects crashed into his vehicle and took the car at gunpoint. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
NORWOOD, OH
WKRC

Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

44-year-old cold case cracked in Hamilton County

After more than 40 years, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has indicted Ralph Howell for the rape and murder of 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson. On March 24, 1978, Thompson went missing after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar in Oakley. Weeks later, her...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Police arrest suspect in East Price Hill homicide

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting last month in East Price Hill. Anthony Jamison, 28, was shot and killed at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street in the early morning hours of October 23. On Nov. 16,...
CINCINNATI, OH

