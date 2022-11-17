Woman Finds Music Box In Historic Old Home and People Are Warning Her Not to Open It

There are SO MANY horror movies that start this way...

Horror season might be over, but for some people - the horror might have just begun. Imagine you just purchased an old house and you're discovering strange things the previous owners left behind. Creepy, no?

That's exactly what TikTok creator Courtney Thunder ( @living_in_history ) and her husband experienced after they bought their old house. There is one item in particular that just makes you cringe.

I mean, sure it looks cool. But I wouldn't dare open this and play it! Reminds me of The Exorcist when Regan found an Oujia board in the basement and started to talk to a spirit named Captain Howdy.

It's hard to say what the purpose of this music box is and if many old homes come with one, but it does give off spooky vibes. Also, their home is 130 years old. Who knows what has happened in there, who the previous owners were, and what is lurking in the basement? This reminds me a little bit of one of The Conjuring movies.

The TikTok community also advised not to open it and that's how horror movies start. Well, let's hope not.

It definitely looks cool. But if I would find something like this in my old home, I would probably try to sell it to a collector of vintage goods. What if it suddenly starts playing music in the middle of the night? This would be my biggest concern. That and what if it was holding in spirits? And they're now released since her husband started playing it. You never know with old things.

