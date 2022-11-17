Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
This Mahomes pass went viral. Chiefs’ Reid was impressed with another part of play, too
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wowed numerous NFL analysts with his pinpoint 40-yard completion to tight end Jody Fortson during Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. After film review, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he was plenty impressed as well. “That was a thing of beauty,”...
Wichita Eagle
AFC Playoff Picture: Bengals Enter Wild Card Ranks For First Time In 2022
CINCINNATI — There is nothing like a cold, tough AFC North win. That's exactly what the Bengals just notched in a 37-30 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers to make them 6-4 on the season. Joe Burrow posted his third career 350-plus yard, four-TD game and now has his franchise...
Wichita Eagle
The Bills Dug Out of the Snow and Got Their Season Back on Track
Around 12:30 on Saturday afternoon, Bills PR chief Derek Boyko was behind the wheel with team COO Ron Raccuia sitting shotgun, the two having just navigated a circumstance they’d probably never anticipated encountering in their careers in professional football. The 77 inches a three-day winter storm dumped on the Southtowns region of the Buffalo suburbs was mostly on the ground by then, and they’d just picked up a stranded member of the team’s traveling party. The Bills were scheduled to leave for Detroit at 3 p.m.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Powell to make his NFL debut vs. Chargers. Here’s the list of inactive players
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Wide receiver Cornell Powell officially makes his NFL debut tonight. The Chiefs’ fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is not among Kansas City’s list of seven inactive players for Sunday evening’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Kansas City needed...
Wichita Eagle
Bears QB Justin Fields Dealing with Shoulder Dislocation, per Report
Justin Fields’s status remains up in the air for Week 12 after he reportedly suffered a left shoulder dislocation late in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Bears quarterback was carted to the locker room in noticeable pain after sustaining an...
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Studs and Duds: Aidan Hutchinson, Jamaal Williams Shine
Make it three-in-a-row for Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions. For the first time since 2017, the Lions are officially on a three-game win streak. The latest triumph came Sunday, with a 31-18 win over the New York Giants. Though the matchup was a mismatch from a record perspective, with New...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Cooper Beebe, Offensive Lineman, Kansas State Wildcats
Wichita Eagle
Swift, Goff, Chark Among Lowest PFF-Graded Lions
The Detroit Lions were able to execute their game plan on both sides of the football against the New York Giants. “I just think for our guys it’s another way just to memory bank what it took to win this game," Dan Campbell said postgame. "This type of game, on the road, knowing that type of opponent, what we had to do, and performing and producing inside this gameplan, and everything we needed to do.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Says He Injured LT Ronnie Stanley
View the original article to see embedded media. With 4:10 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Ravens and the Panthers, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson fell on left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s left ankle, causing the former All-Pro lineman to limp off the field. He did not return to the game.
Wichita Eagle
Gut Reaction: Broncos Finally Cut Bait with Melvin Gordon
After fumbling for the fifth time this season in a close game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncoswaived running back Melvin Gordon Monday morning. On Sunday, the Broncos became the first team in the NFL not to score 20-plus points on the Raiders and gave their former rival a six-game winning streak against them. Simply put, the game was another disastrous and embarrassing outing from the Broncos but was even worse as it happened at home in the Mile High City.
Wichita Eagle
Midseason Firings Won’t Solve Browns Issues, Could Do Harm
With every loss, there is mounting public pressure on Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to fire assistant coaches, notably defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coach Mike Priefer. He was asked multiple times during his press conference on Monday after the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills. It might feel good in the moment, but it's a waste of time and yes, it can do harm.
Wichita Eagle
Bills-Lions Thanksgiving Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
Josh Allen and the high-powered Bills are the appetizer for NFL fans on Thanksgiving Day, kicking off the Week 12 three-game holiday slate when they head to Ford Field to square off with Jared Goff and the surging Lions. Buffalo is 3-2 straight-up (SU) and 2-2-1 against the spread (ATS)...
Wichita Eagle
Jake Bailey To IR; Patriots Sign New Punter vs. Jets
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have a new leg in town for the foreseeable future. Though initially listed as ‘doubtful’ for the team’s Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, the Pats have placed punter Jake Bailey on injured reserve due to a back injury. As a result, he will now remain sidelined for at least the next four weeks.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Leaves Cowboys Game With Concussion
For the second consecutive week, Vikings star left tackle Christian Darrisaw has left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Darrisaw left Sunday's game against the Cowboys in the second quarter, having already given up his first two sacks of the season. This comes one week after Darrisaw left the game against the Bills with a concussion. The second-year left tackle was able to clear the concussion protocols this week in order to play in this game.
Wichita Eagle
Brett Maher’s Birthday: Cowboys Redemption Tour Continues in Dallas
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has been maligned by some critics throughout his on-and-off NFL career. Having been on the street during the offseason, the 32-year-old won the kicking job in training camp ... Though not many were completely banking on his talent. And why? Frankly, that was due largely...
Wichita Eagle
Dez Bryant ‘Needs Compensation!’ For Cowboys Comedy on Twitter
Dez Bryant is running posts on Sundays. This time, however, they come online rather than on the field. The former Dallas Cowboys receiver produced some of the most joyful and humorous reactions to the team's dominant 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, part of an effort by Bryant to call his Twitter account "to be Top 2 and not 2" when it comes to game day musings.
Wichita Eagle
Why They Win: Patriots Get 14th Consecutive Over Jets?
Death. Taxes. New England Patriots over New York Jets. The latter has joined life's other certainties over the past decade-plus, as the Patriots have prevailed in each of the last 13 matchups against their divisional rivals. Even in their resurgent state, Gang Green has failed to break through in the post-Tom Brady era, as the first of two annual meetings became a sweet Halloween treat three weeks ago. Their latest opportunity to snap the dubious streak lands on Sunday afternoon in Foxboro as part of Week 11 action.
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State P Jesse Mirco Named Ray Guy Award Semifinalist
Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco was named on Monday afternoon as one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, which is given annually to college football’s premier punter. Mirco, a sophomore from Fremantle, Australia, has punted 39 times this season for an average of 45.5 yards, including a season-long 77-yarder in the 21-7 win at Northwestern on Nov. 5. Eleven of his punts have gone for 50 yards or more, while 19 have been downed inside the 20-yard line.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos-Panthers Week 12 Odds, Over/Under and Point Spread
The Broncos travel to North Carolina to take on the Panthers in Week 12 for a meeting between two of the worst teams in the NFL. Denver and Carolina would both have top five draft picks if the season ended today, except the Broncos don’t own their 2023 first-round selection. They sent it to Seattle as part of the trade package that helped land quarterback Russell Wilson, whose struggles have been at the heart of this disappointing season that began with such high hopes.
