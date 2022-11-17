ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wash Your Front Door With Basil Water on Thursdays for Wealth and Abundance

By Diana Logan
 4 days ago

Can't hurt...

The real power in magical rituals lie in your intentions. There are many rituals designed to protect your space, or to bring abundance and luck into your home. From blowing cinnamon into your door at the start of the new month to keeping a broom near your threshold, there are a variety of ways to combine magic with your living space.

Basil water, sometimes known as witch’s water, is widely believed by magic practitioners to help attract money to yourself. Some people recommend bathing with it, or washing your hands in the substance. In this ritual, a witch recommends that washing your front door with basil water on Thursdays will help bring abundance into your home.

The process is simple. Just combine water, basil (dried kitchen herb basil works fine) and a touch of dish soap, then put it on a cloth or in a spray bottle and use it to wash down your front door. While cleaning, you can say a little prayer, or set your intentions to bring in money and wealth.

The reason Thursday is the right day for this is because, spirituality it is associated with either the Roman god Jupiter or the Norse god Thor (“Thor’s Day), and therefore, strength, prosperity, and abundance. Wealth spells work best on this day.

In the comments, viewers are eager to try this trick for themselves. The woman who created this video clarifies that it’s not a spell so much as an act of gratitude, blessing your house, thanking its spirits for the abundance and shelter it has already provided, and asking for more good luck.

