Read full article on original website
Related
Musk lifts Twitter bans for Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin and Babylon Bee, says 'no' to Alex Jones
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Friday that the platform is reinstating the accounts of Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin and the Babylon Bee, but not the account of Alex Jones.
Twitter temporarily closing offices after Musk's employee ultimatum
Twitter reportedly notified employees that it would temporarily close its offices, cutting badge access through the weekend amid a wave of new resignations.
Activist trolls Elon Musk by projecting images onto Twitter's San Francisco headquarters: 'Mediocre manchild'
A video has gone viral on Twitter of messages criticizing new CEO Elon Musk being projected onto the exterior of the company’s San Francisco headquarters.
Twitter’s paid verification rollout on hold till ‘significant impersonations’ stop, says Elon Musk
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has said the company is pausing the relaunch of its paid verification subscription service till it is confident about stopping impersonations.“Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation,” the Tesla titan tweeted on Tuesday.Mr Musk, in his tweet, also said Twitter may use a “different colour check” to verify organisations.Last week, the multibillionaire and new owner of Twitter had said the platform’s $8 per month Blue subscription would be made available again on 29 November.“Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is...
Elon Musk holds off on Blue Verified Twitter launch until 'high confidence' of stopping impersonators
Elon Musk said Monday that Twitter would hold off on its relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation accounts.
COVID-19 scammers who fled to Montenegro while awaiting sentencing extradited back to US: Report
Two people convicted of stealing $18 million from COVID-19 relief funds were reportedly extradited back to the U.S. from Montenegro on Thursday.
Pennsylvania Tesla bursts into flames, photos show unrecognizable metal husk
A Tesla vehicle burst into flames while driving on a Pennsylvania highway Tuesday morning, requiring firefighters to use 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish it.
CEO accused of instigating FTX collapse details Sam Bankman-Fried's ‘lies’ and ‘straw that broke camel's back’
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao discusses the latest news from the historic collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX and its impact on his company.
Retail crime ring busted as major stores 'fear' rising thefts heading into holiday shopping season
Retail giants like Target and Rite Aid have issued concerns about organized crime rings causing profits to shrink, following the dismantling of Baltimore-based criminals in New Jersey.
Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.
Musk's top Tesla lieutenant now working at SpaceX after controversy
Omead Afshar, Elon Musk's top lieutenant at Tesla, is reportedly now working at SpaceX following a strange controversy over the summer, per new report.
US farmer worried Biden's policies put industry in jeopardy
FOX Business' Madison Alworth reports live from a struggling New Jersey grain and vegetable farm to discuss the impact of the Biden administration's policies.
Qatar signs 27-year gas deal with China
Qatar Energy signed a long gas deal with China's Sinopec on Monday that will supply the country with gas until at least 2050.
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried penthouse sale listing was a fake: report
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's palatial $40 million Bahamas penthouse was listed for sale, but the listing was fake, according to a report.
Elon Musk polls users on whether Donald Trump should be allowed to return to Twitter, millions swiftly respond
Elon Musk polled his followers on whether former President Donald Trump should be allowed to return to Twitter, a platform he once widely used, following his lifetime ban.
Butterball CEO dismisses Thanksgiving dinner shifting to chicken: Most will have turkey as 'centerpiece'
Despite turkey prices rising 23% this year, Butterball president and CEO Jay Jandrain argues it'll still be the Thanksgiving "centerpiece," not a chicken substitute.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried donated thousands to House committee members who will investigate him
The House Financial Services Committee is aiming to question FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried despite members receiving more than $300,000 in donations from the firm.
Facebook to remove religious and political views, 'interested in' information from profiles
Facebook is removing a handful of fields from its users' profiles in what the social media giant says is intended make the platform easier to use.
Fallen FTX boss spent lavishly in Bahamas while allegedly misusing customer funds
Sam Bankman-Fried spent a massive amount of money in his year in the Bahamas — before his crypto empire collapsed and declared bankruptcy earlier this month.
Elon Musk drops one-emoji response to CBS returning to Twitter after brief hiatus
Tesla CEO Elon Musk poked fun at CBS News for saying it would return to Twitter after previously saying it was suspending usage over security concerns.
Fox Business
New York, NY
22K+
Followers
971
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0