ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg holds back tears as he testifies in tax fraud trial

By Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

NEW YORK - Allen Weisselberg , the onetime confidante and top financial lieutenant of former President Donald Trump , his family, and his businesses, fought back tears Thursday as he acknowledged he had betrayed their trust by committing tax fraud crimes to achieve personal gain.

The former Trump Organization CFO made the admission during cross-examination by a defense attorney for one of the Trump companies shortly after his testimony as a prosecution witness accused another Trump executive and one of the Trump Organization's many businesses in the crimes.

The contrasting testimony marked the most dramatic development so far in the Manhattan Supreme Court criminal trial of the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation. They have pleaded not guilty to charges of doling out secret off-the-books payments, free apartments and cars, and other perks to Weisselberg and other top Trump executives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMBnD_0jEh3VDQ00
Former CFO Allen Weisselberg leaves the courtroom for a lunch recess during a trial at the New York Supreme Court on November 17, 2022, in New York City. The Trump Organization is charged with criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records, and filing false tax returns in a scheme to defraud the state. Former CFO Weisselberg, who is on his second day of testimony, has pleaded guilty to 15 criminal charges as part of the probe. Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Defense attorney Alan Futerfas noted that Weisselberg had worked for the Trump family for roughly 50 years, rising to the post of chief financial officer and trusted to oversee all financial and acounting records for the sprawling business empire. Then he launched a rapid-fire courtroom exchange.

"Mr. Weisselberg, did you honor the trust that was placed in you?" asked Futerfas.

Weisselberg conceded he did not.

"And you did it for your own personal gain?" asked the defense lawyer.

"I did," said Weisselberg.

"Are you embarrassed by what you did?" asked Futerfas.

"More than you can imagine," said Weisselberg.

The now-former CFO became the Manhattan District Attorney's Office most important witness against the two Trump companies after he pleaded guilty in August to all the criminal counts against him in a 2021 indictment that charged him and the two companies.

Former President Trump , who recently announced a 2024 White House bid , is not charged in the case and is not expected to appear at the trial.

Weisselberg's plea was part of an agreement with prosecutors that required him to testify against the accused Trump firms in exchange for a more lenient sentence - roughly 100 days in jail, instead of the maximum 15-year prison term he faced.

Answering questions from prosecutor Susan Hoffinger, Weisselberg's Thursday testimony provided evidence that the Trump companies benefitted from the illegal financial maneuvers he used to evade federal, state and New York City taxes by paying him lower salaries and getting lower costs for the Medicare portion of payroll expenses.

One of the dodges included cutting his salary and bonus to cover the thousands of dollars Trump voluntarily paid for the private school tuition payments of Weisselberg's grandchildren. Although he testified it was the right thing to do, Weisselberg acknowledged the maneuver still enabled him to use pre-tax dollars for the bills, a major savings.

Weisselberg's testimony about the impact on the companies is important, because finding the Trump firms guilty under New York Law would require proving that the tax-free payments were improperly directed by a high-ranking executive in the course of his or her job and were carried out "in behalf" of the companies.

Futerfas sought to undercut that testimony through questions that prompted Weisselberg to testify that most of the indictment's counts referred specifically to falsifications of his own tax returns and others of his confessed crimes.

"The company never saw your tax returns, correct?" asked Futerfas.

"That is correct," answered Weisselberg.

The disgraced former Trump executive acknowledged that the only person who conspired with him and knew about his tax evasion maneuvers was Jeffrey McConney, the controller of the Trump Corporation.

McConney was granted immunity from prosecution and testified against the companies earlier in the trial, including for part of that testimony as a hostile witness. He testified that Weisselberg was the lead figure in the alleged tax evasion schemes.

Futerfas' cross-examination Thursday appeared to echo one of the defense team's opening arguments that characterized Weisselberg as a prodigal son who had let the Trump family down

"Wasn't it your responsibility to protect the family and their companies from just this kind of conduct?" asked Futerfas.

"Yes," said Weisselberg.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Friday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg holds back tears as he testifies in tax fraud trial

Comments / 31

james niedenthal
4d ago

well I hope whatever the trump criminal empire is paying him to completely change his story and to get his plea deal revoked is enough for the prison time he is about to get. now you know why he was fighting back tears

Reply(5)
26
Iron Pitt
4d ago

Well, maybe tRump will go down for tax evasion and fraud just like another famous crime boss? Donald should’ve just stayed at the top of his golden escalator! 🍿🍿🍿

Reply
19
cherries
4d ago

Let’s look ahead to 2024 because we have more trouble with the likes of deSatan, Texas gov and other republicans that want to install a dictatorship

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’

Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
TEXAS STATE
Mother Jones

Trump’s Worst Nightmare Is Here: Someone Will Sit and Watch Every One of His Business Moves

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A New York judge on Thursday evening ordered that an independent financial monitor be appointed to keep tabs on Donald Trump’s business empire while state Attorney General Letitia James pursues her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former president. The judge ordered the unusual move after James’ office argued that the Trumps couldn’t be trusted not to hide assets or shift them outside of the court’s jurisdiction while the legal battle plays out. Following a hearing Thursday morning, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with James and ruled that until further notice, Trump must give him two weeks’ notice and obtain the court’s approval before moving any significant assets. Engoron ordered the monitor be appointed in order to ensure Trump complies with those restrictions.
FLORIDA STATE
prestigeonline.com

Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns

It is widely known that former US President Donald Trump is a rich man and has a net worth of a few billions. However, media reports have often hinted at Trump exaggerating his wealth. On 15 November, the Republican leader announced that he will contest the US presidential elections in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
Business Insider

Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance

Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Ivana Trump's townhome that just hit the market for $26.5M was purchased on the heels of a messy divorce and reflects the opulence of Trump's 'The Art of the Deal' era

Ivana Trump's Upper East Side townhome has an asking price of $26.5 million. She purchased the home in 1992, the same year she finalized her divorce from Donald Trump. The interior reflects a bygone era of Donald Trump's celebrity and one of his favorite colors: gold. It's 1992. Ivana Trump...
MANHATTAN, NY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

684K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy